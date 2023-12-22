What is the European Super League, what does the Court of Justice’s decision mean for football?

#European #Super #League #Court #Justices #decision #football

The European Court of Justice ruled that European football’s governing body UEFA and its parent organization FIFA violated EU laws by preventing 12 clubs from establishing the European Super League (ESL).

Reacting to the decision, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the court’s decision did not change anything for them and that they would continue to organize tournaments as before.

What is the European Super League?

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, along with nine other major European clubs, announced in April 2021 that they will form a closed league between themselves, the European Super League (ESL).

Sports development company A22 helped create the idea for ESL.

However, it collapsed within 48 hours after objections from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to withdraw.

What will the format of the European Super League be like?

According to the first format, the 15 clubs that founded the league, which would include 20 teams, would remain in the organization permanently, while the others would be determined according to the success criteria in their leagues.

However, it has been confirmed that there will be practices such as promotion, relegation and exit from the tournament in the new format of the Super League.

A22 CEO Bernd Reichart said that they changed the initial format and that according to the new format, there will be no ‘permanent teams’ in the tournaments.

The vast majority of fans objected to the inclusion of “permanent members” in the initial format.

The new format will be divided into three leagues: Star, Gold and Blue. Yıldız will be the top league and Mavi will be the bottom league.

The Star and Gold leagues will consist of two groups of eight teams each, and the top four of each group will advance to the knockout stage from the quarter-finals to the finals.

The Blue League will consist of 32 teams in four groups of eight people. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.

Teams will face each other home and away in groups, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The final will be a one-off match at a neutral venue to determine the champion of each league.

Teams will be guaranteed at least 14 matches and these matches will be played in the middle of the week, as in UEFA’s club competitions.

The last two teams in the Star and Gold leagues will be relegated to the lower league and their places will be taken by the finalists of these leagues.

20 of the 32 teams in the blue league will leave the tournament and will be replaced by teams based on their local league performance.

There will also be a women’s football tournament, each consisting of 16 clubs and two leagues.

What was the defense of the European Super League (ESL) against UEFA?

A22 CEO Bernd Reichart said that the aim of ESL is to break the monopoly of UEFA, which has been organizing football competitions in Europe for nearly 70 years.

When the departing clubs faced the threat of sanctions, ESL went to court, claiming that UEFA and FIFA were violating the Competition and Free Movement Act by using the monopoly position enjoyed by the European Union.

Despite the withdrawal of nine clubs, the remaining three teams, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, still hoped to launch the ESL.

However, Juventus opted to withdraw earlier this year when the Italian club’s board of directors changed.

Real Madrid and Barcelona took the case to a Spanish court, which then sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based European Court.

What does the decision of the European Court of Justice mean?

The court ruled that UEFA and FIFA violated EU law by blocking the establishment of the Super League and abused their dominant position by banning clubs from competing in the ESL.

The court said that the fact that UEFA is responsible for both the organization and supervision of sports competitions does not violate EU competition law, but that sports federations can only deny market access to third parties if this refusal is justified by valid reasons.

The court added that currently “there is no framework to ensure that FIFA and UEFA rules are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate”.

In the court’s decision, it was stated that both bodies must “comply with the rules of competition and respect their freedom of action”, and that their rules on approval, control and sanctions amount to unjust restrictions on the freedom to provide services.

“The court observes that the organization of football competitions between clubs and the awarding of broadcasting rights by tender are clear economic activities,” the statement said.

“They must therefore comply with competition rules and respect their freedom of action,” the court said.

However, the court said the decision did not necessarily mean that the ESL project should be approved. This will be decided by the Spanish court.

In this case, the Court of Justice merely interpreted European Union law or the validity of a European Union law, but did not decide the dispute itself.

What does the decision mean for football?

The decision means European clubs can join another continental league without the threat of sanctions, rather than only playing in UEFA-run tournaments.

Immediately following the decision, A22 published another proposal for new competitions in which 64 men’s and 32 women’s teams would play midweek matches in a Europe-wide league system.

Although the first Super League project was a closed competition, in the new project it is envisaged that clubs will participate on the basis of sports merit without being permanent members. Clubs will also remain in their domestic leagues.

Two months after six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would pay a total of £22 million as a “gesture of goodwill”.

The Premier League said clubs would face a 30-point deduction and be fined £25m each if they attempted a similar move in the future.

Reaction from the Turkish Football Federation to the decision of the European Court of Justice

In the statement made by TFF, it was stated that the European Super League, which is the subject of the decision taken by the European Court of Justice, and the impact of this formation on European football have been studied for a long time and the developments are followed closely.

“Football stands on solid foundations that bring billions of people together and highlight competition by offering equal opportunities to everyone who wants to play football within the framework of FIFA and UEFA instructions.” In the statement, the following opinions were included:

“The football pyramid created by UEFA, the umbrella organization of European football, allows every football player playing football at any level and every club competing in any category to be a part of European football, and every stakeholder who ensures the correct functioning of the system is encouraged by UEFA. “We would like to emphasize that we will continue to work to move football further under the leadership of UEFA, the organizer of Turkey, and that we stand behind our statement titled ‘The European Super League initiative is never acceptable’, which we made on April 19, 2021, with the same determination today.”

