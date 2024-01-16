What is the ‘Green Beast’ in the supernova remnant?

#Green #Beast #supernova #remnant

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has spotted something strange in the famous supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. Now revealed by Chandra, the answer must be sought before the explosion.

IFL Science reported that the mystery of the “Green Beast” captured in the JWST recordings has been solved. Cassiopeia A bizarre feature in the supernova remnant revealed that it consists of material that already existed before the explosion. A group of astronomers found that it is made up of gas filaments concentrated within wider areas, which differ from the rest of the remnant in that they lack the telltale elements that form when large stars die.

Cassiopeia is the death of a star

Nearly 12,000 years ago, a star exploded in the Perseus arm of the Milky Way, the arm neighboring our own. Since the star was 11,000 light years away, its light did not reach us until the 1690s. It caused some puzzlement as to why the astronomers enjoying their new telescope toys did not record its light. However, since the discovery of the radio afterglow, a lot of effort has gone into making up for it – even building a telescope just to study the star Cassiopeia A for 15 minutes.

Inevitably, JWST also captured it and found something never seen before. The feature in question is not really green, as JWST cannot capture such short wavelengths. However, this color is designated as the wavelength at which the filaments emit light. After someone thought it resembled the left field wall at Boston’s Fenway Park, the name “Green Beast” stuck.

Astronomers could not decipher the nature of the Green Beast based on JWST observations alone. Its location suggested that it was an ejecta (material ejected during the explosion). Other signs, however, suggested that it may consist of material that surrounded the star before the explosion. A re-observation by JWST later in the year revealed new features of the star Cassiopeia A, but failed to answer the initial question.

Now the Chandra X-ray Observatory has come to JWST’s aid

“We already suspected that the Green Beast was created by the impact of the blast wave from the exploded star into the material surrounding it,” said Dr. Jacco Vink of the University of Amsterdam in a statement. “Chandra helped us solve the case.”

Cassiopeia A, as seen in X-rays, is indeed a hot mess of outflowing gas and dust shaped by magnetic field lines and energetic electrons. Gas streaks have been identified that match the location of the Green Beast and are low in iron and silicon compared to the supernova debris. This is a strong indication that they are not products of the explosion.

The interstellar material (CSM) that makes up the Green Beast was probably mostly ejected from the doomed star before it exploded, but some of it may have been there from the start.

Could the debris reach Earth?

The Chandra images also reveal that the material of the Green Beast is moving towards us at a speed of 2,500 kilometers per second, which is almost 1 percent of the speed of light. But let’s put aside worries about incoming green space monsters. Even though it has traveled an impressive fraction of a light year, it’s safe to say that it will run out of energy long before it can devour Earth.

The Green Beast is moving at about half the speed of the CSM blast wave surrounding Cassiopeia At, which Vink and his colleagues believe is the higher density. “We conclude that the Green Beast is also part of the blast wave, photobombing the central part of Cas A rather than being part of it,” said Professor Ilse De Looze from Ghent University.

Additional details were added using NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopy Telescope (NuSTAR), which mapped the radioactive titanium produced during the explosion.

These three instruments, along with the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, each see different aspects of the nebula most clearly. The research team combined data from all five instruments to create what they believe is the most detailed 3D image of the exploded star. Together, they tell a complex story of the mixing of CSM material, the outer layers of the progenitor star, and the products of the explosion itself.

