What is the incubation period of the flu and its symptoms?

In Spain, currently, there is a large percentage of the population with seasonal flu, flu A, Covid-19 and common colds. In fact, more specifically, the incidence of flu has increased in Aragon and has caused 59 admissions during Christmas, so it has already reached the level of an epidemic. Therefore, know the symptoms to differentiate the flu from common colds or Covid-19. It is important, as well as how to know the incubation period.

According to World Health Organization (WHO): “The incubation period (time between infection and the onset of the disease) is about two days, but can range between one and four days“. That is to say, flu symptoms usually start about two days after infection by a person carrying the virus. And, these symptoms are the following:

Flu symptoms

Fever may appear suddenly.

Cough (usually dry)

Headache, with and without fever.

Muscle and joint pain, one of the most characteristic symptoms.

Intense general malaise.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Influenza contagion and incubation period

Seasonal flu spreads easily and spreads quickly in closed environments. As explained from the World Health Organization“when coughing or sneezing, infected people disperse infectious droplets (with viruses) into the air and can thus infect people in close proximity.” The virus can also be transmitted through contaminated hands. Therefore, to prevent transmission it is important wash your hands frequently y cover your mouth and the nose with a tissue when coughing.

As for the incubation periodthat is, the time elapsed between infection and the appearance of the disease, in the flu it is usually two days, although It can range between one and four days, according to medical sources from the Aragonese Health Service that support those provided by the WHO.

Finally, through the WHO Global Influenza Program and the GISRS, the Organization, in collaboration with other partners, continuously monitors influenza viruses and their activity around the world. AND, recommends the composition of seasonal flu vaccines twice a year for the flu seasons of the Northern and Southern hemispheres.