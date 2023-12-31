What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?

#Philadelphia #hub #Netanyahu #seeking #control

Over recent weeks, the Philadelphia axis has been mentioned in the midst of the war that Israel is waging in the Gaza Strip, with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas.

The last mention of the axis was in statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Saturday that “Israel must fully control the axis, to ensure demilitarization in the region.”

Netanyahu added in a press conference: “The Philadelphia axis, or more precisely the southern stopping point (in Gaza), must be under our control. It must be closed. It is clear that any other arrangement will not guarantee the disarmament we seek.”

What is the focus of Philadelphia? Why is it strategically important for both Israel and Egypt?