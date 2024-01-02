What is the role of daytime naps in the well-being of middle-aged women, according to science

#role #daytime #naps #wellbeing #middleaged #women #science

Naps provide health benefits, especially for middle-aged women, according to a recent study. (Getty Images).

One of the best sources of well-being is to enjoy a restful sleep that keeps the body in healthy conditions to carry out daily activities. Getting at least eight hours of continuous rest helps the brain recover from everyday stress, reduces the risk of developing high blood pressure over time, and prevents obesity, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

People who sleep insufficiently to recover from daily demands tend to experience problems fighting infections, develop cardiovascular disease, obesity, and are at risk of suffering a stroke. Therefore, it is important to have a way to recover the hours of sleep and achieve a restful rest.

A common way to compensate for sleepless nights is to take naps. By resting during the afternoons, people experience benefits in their quality of life. However, the effects can vary depending on your age, even having different repercussions on the health of women and men.

Compared with middle-aged women, younger women have less benefit from taking two-hour naps and the sleep compensation is much smaller, according to the study. (Illustrative Image Infobae).

A study published in Scientific Reports identified an association between weekend compensatory sleep duration (WCUS) and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in middle-aged women. In particular, those who sleep more hours during the weekend have more benefits compared to men.

By taking one to two hour naps over the weekend, they saw improvements in areas such as psychological well-being, with a reduction in anxiety and depression, and in daily activities. However, longer periods of sleep were linked to a decrease in self-care ability. These findings suggest that personalized recommendations for weekend compensatory sleep durations are needed, based on age and gender.

The positive impact of these naps on quality of life could be related to physiological factors, such as the variability of sex hormones in women, and socio-environmental factors that affect sleep quality and patterns. Unlike previous research that treated compensatory weekend sleep duration as a dichotomous variable, this study highlighted an inverted U-shaped association between nap duration and health benefits. In this regard, the researchers recommended sleeping only two hours to improve well-being.

By resting during the afternoons, people experience benefits in their quality of life (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Although compensating for sleep with naps on the weekend can be beneficial for your health, there are some risks to prolonging the periods for more than two hours. The problems get worse if it happens regularly over a week. People who sleep more than 30 minutes frequently are 41% more likely to deal with high blood pressure, according to an article published in the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the United States.

In addition, it has been identified that exceeding the recommended nap time increases a person’s weight. The above is usually aggravated when people have bad habits such as tobacco consumption, late eating and sleeping times, and a higher energy intake at lunch, according to the observations of a study published in Wiley Online Library.

Research shows that individuals who take long naps, compared to those who avoid them, experience more notable variations in indicators of obesity and metabolic syndrome, such as body mass index (BMI) and blood glucose. Short periods show a protective effect against high blood pressure. These data become especially relevant when considering that more than a third of the participants practice the nap habit, with an average of four times per week, which suggests that these breaks could have a double-edged effect depending on their duration.

One of the main problems with taking naps longer than two hours is the increased risk of suffering cardiovascular problems. (Illustrative Image Infobae).

The study results also recorded alterations in the circadian system and the cortisol awakening response (CAR) as factors related to long naps and increased obesity. It is observed that behaviors such as smoking and meal size can modify cortisol levels and, consequently, influence the feeling of hunger and central obesity.

To prevent these problems, the research highlighted that short naps, less than 30 minutes, may be more appropriate to maintain optimal health and reduce cardiovascular risk, as opposed to long ones that can cause immediate and long-term negative effects.

In contrast, a study published in the journal Frontiers puts the idea of ​​“sleeping too much” under tension. Research shows that a young, healthy person is unable to maintain a sleep pattern that exceeds 10 hours a day. According to the data obtained, the average sleep duration is just over eight hours. However, some individuals may range between five and eleven per night.

A person without health problems is incapable of sleeping 10 hours, since the body takes the time necessary to recover energy naturally, a study revealed. (Illustrative Image Infobae).

The study results also indicated adequate recovery after periods of sleep deprivation. When participants were given more time to sleep, there was an initial increase in total sleep duration during the first few days. Afterwards, a gradual decrease in these metrics was observed along with an increase in sleep latency. This pattern suggests that a person could have adequate sleep duration at a new equilibrium point after a period of adaptation.

Finally, the research concluded that the feeling of drowsiness after waking up is associated with sleep inertia, a transitory period that dissipates over time. These findings suggest that the “sleep bank” concept is likely to show compensation for prior rest restriction rather than excessive sleeping.

If you experience an overwhelming feeling of tiredness and fear of falling asleep while working, it means that your body needs more hours of sleep. (Illustrative Image Infobae).

Excessive tiredness during the day could be a sign of sleep deficiency, a problem that can also negatively influence work performance, academic performance, driving and social interaction, according to an article in the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Another warning sign is daytime sleepiness. This condition manifests itself in everyday situations such as sitting reading, watching television, in meetings, or even driving, and results in a propensity to fall asleep in these environments. In addition, sleep deprivation can cause difficulties in learning, concentration, memory, and the ability to make decisions.

Understanding and addressing these signs is crucial to preventing long-term negative consequences on mental and physical health. Although daytime sleepiness is a clear indication of lack of sleep, it can also be a sign of health problems such as “sleep apnea.”

That is why it is important to recognize how this situation affects the person’s general ability to function in daily life, manage emotions, behaviors, and adapt to unforeseen changes. By identifying these factors and their impact on daily life, it may be time to seek medical consultation with an expert.