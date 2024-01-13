What is the Wim Hof ​​method and what are its benefits?

#Wim #Hof #method #benefits

It is a trend that has been growing in recent years and is directly related to survival.

The Wim Hof ​​method was developed by the Dutch extreme athlete of the same name, who is also known as “The Iceman”, due to his ability to control his body in considerably low temperatures.

This has led to him currently holding multiple Guinness records and serving as a motivational speaker.

According to the official website of the aforementioned institution, among the acts that Hof has carried out are from staying almost two hours in ice water to climbing Mount Everest in Nepal without a shirt.

For the 64-year-old man, this has been possible thanks to the fact that he has learned to manage his body, a factor that he claims has benefited both his physical and mental health.

However, it is worth remembering that it is always advisable to consult with a specialist doctor before trying methods that involve significant or extreme changes.

What is the Wim Hof ​​method and why does it suggest submerging the body in ice water. Photo: reference.

Information gathered by Esquire details that their method includes specific breathing exercises, which include rapid inhalations and exhalations, and then holding your breath for a few moments.

With this, it is expected to increase oxygen levels and reduce carbon dioxide levels, with the aim of improving circulation.

After that process, it exposes the body to low temperatures. This can be done through acts ranging from taking an ice-cold shower to immersing yourself while remaining still.

In this way, it seeks for the body to adapt to the cold over time. According to him, this can improve the immune response, reaction capacity, concentration and stress management, among other benefits.

After carrying out the aforementioned, a meditation is carried out that includes breathing and visualization exercises.

One of the followers of the Wim Hof ​​method is Luke Wills, who has a certificate for having learned Dutch.

In statements rescued by El Mundo, he assured that after practicing and mastering this strategy he was able to ascend the Sniezka mountain in Poland in the middle of winter and with little clothing.

“When I adapt to the cold in nature, I feel really alive,” he said.

However, although he stated that these practices have helped him catch colds less, he acknowledged that “they are not for everyone.”

Along with this, he stressed that everything must be done in a measured manner, in order to avoid potential health risks.

What is the Wim Hof ​​method and why does it suggest submerging the body in ice water. Photo: reference.