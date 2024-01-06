What is there to do in Drenthe this weekend?

#Drenthe #weekend

The Christmas holidays are coming to an end. Next weekend we seem to finally leave the wet weather behind us. It will rain occasionally on Saturday, but Sunday promises to be a dry day. Do you feel like going out? Below are some tips for indoors and outdoors.

Local Interest Valthe organizes the annual Bacon and Bean Tour on Saturday. There are two walking routes, one of 5 and one of 10 km. After a few kilometers, coffee, tea, chocolate milk or mulled wine will be ready and there will be a wood fire to warm you up. The walk ends in the village hall, where brown beans with bacon or fries are ready. Registration and start from the Village Hall, Hoofdstraat 54 in Valthe. You can start between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Adults pay 8 euros, children 6 euros.

You can also take a winter walk of 5 or 10 kilometers in Echten. It takes you through forests, fields and heathland. Along the way there is the opportunity to rest or warm up. Registration costs 4 euros. Please register by email [email protected]. You can start from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm at the Huus met de Belle, Zuidwolderweg 2a, 7932PP Echten.