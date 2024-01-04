what is this common but little-known hereditary disease?

#common #littleknown #hereditary #disease

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a disease characterized by an insidious rise in “bad” cholesterol – LDL cholesterol – from birth, and even in the mother’s womb.

In this case, excess cholesterol does not result at all from poor lifestyle or poor diet: its origin is genetic. It is transmitted from generation to generation and affects 1 in 250 French people, making it the most common genetic disease.

Prematurely aged arteries

Abnormally high levels of LDL cholesterol are linked to its poor elimination into the bloodstream. It then accumulates in the arteries, which promotes the progression of atherosclerosis from childhood, causing cardiovascular complications that are often early: before the age of 20 in homozygous patients (who have two copies of the mutated gene, 1 from each parent).

It is the rare form which affects 1 in 300,000 French people. And before the age of 50-60 in heterozygous patients, who only have one copy of the mutated gene.

In the absence of treatment, the condition of the arteries of patients affected by this disease at the age of 40 would be equivalent to that of people aged 80.

250,000 people unscreened…

While 90% of adults are not screened (and 95% of children), no systematic screening is organized and the High Authority for Health is not considering it. But she will perhaps review her copy, hopes Lionel Ribes, president of the National Association of Familial Hypercholesterolemia and Lipoproteins (ANHET.f). The reason: a common plea in the form of a white paper, which has just been written by the association of patients and eminent cardiologist and endocrinologist experts.

“Currently, screening of relatives often occurs after a parent has suffered a cardiovascular accident at an abnormally early age (“cascade diagnosis”), he relates. However, in most cases this is done randomly. Unfortunately, sometimes the cardiologist does not think about the disease, and therefore does not screen the family. »

This screening is therefore largely insufficient and we could take an example from certain countries. Slovenia has detected 91% of FH carriers in 28 years by implementing early and universal screening at the age of 5.

Screen all children at age 2

Cystic fibrosis is well screened for, so why not familial hypercholesterolemia? Especially since the prevalence of the latter is forty times greater (around 6,000 people in France, compared to around 250,000 FH patients).

“Experts recommend screening all children at the age of 2,” explains Lionel Ribes, “by a simple blood cholesterol measurement (lipid profile). The obligatory two-year medical examination, conducted by a pediatrician or a general practitioner, would be the right framework to offer families, and not impose, this simple, minimally invasive protocol (sampling by drop of blood) and with an estimated modest cost. at €11.31 per child screened. »

If the results indicate a high cholesterol level, the child will be referred to an expert center. A reverse cascade screening will be implemented, starting with children and moving up to parents and grandparents.

8 years more life for each child screened and treated

Detecting familial hypercholesterolemia at an early age is simple and inexpensive. Treatments for the disease, both for the common and rare forms, from a young age, are effective (statins, even ezetimibe or PCSK9 inhibitors or even LDL apheresis, a kind of dialysis to extract excess cholesterol from the blood).

However, 250,000 people, including 50,000 children, are still neither screened nor treated in France and are, in fact, at risk of early and sudden death due to failure to be screened at an early age.

According to a new medico-economic study based on available publications, each child screened and treated would gain around eight years of life.

Today, the favorable cost-effectiveness of universal early screening has been demonstrated. For Lionel Ribes, “it is therefore not a question of cost but of the motivation of public authorities. » A conference at the National Assembly at the start of 2024 should shake things up.