what is this deadly disease that the authorities fear after the passage of cyclone Belal?

After Cyclone Belal hit La Réunion in January, health authorities recommend that the population take precautions to avoid leptospirosis, a disease that can be fatal without appropriate treatment.

In the wake of Cyclone Belal, which hit Reunion Island in mid-January, another threat weighs on the island’s inhabitants: leptospirosis. Relatively rare in mainland France, this disease has higher incidence rates in overseas territories and develops particularly during the rainy season… even more so after a cyclone.

According to Public Health France, this type of depression in fact creates temperature and rainfall conditions favorable to the survival in the environment of leptospires, the bacteria responsible for leptospirosis.

This pathology is a zoonosis, which means that it can be transmitted from animals to humans and vice versa. Rodents can be vectors of the disease but also certain carnivores and livestock such as cattle, goats, sheep, horses or pigs. Dogs are also affected.

Humans can be contaminated by direct contact with a sick animal, particularly with their urine, but indirect contamination, through the environment, is more common. It occurs when an individual comes into contact with water or mud previously contaminated by the urine of a sick animal.

The bacteria enters the body through the skin if there are cuts or sores, even small ones. The mucous membranes: the eyes, the mouth, the nose, also constitute entry points.

A brutal and potentially fatal disease

Leptospirosis is a serious illness which, if not treated in time, can lead to hospitalization or even death. The incubation period is 4 to 19 days, after which a high fever with sudden onset, muscle pain, nausea and vomiting as well as violent headaches may occur. If worsened, the disease can spread to the liver, kidneys, lungs and meninges.

It is therefore advisable to call a doctor as soon as the first symptoms appear, particularly if they occur in the days following a risky activity. A biological analysis will be carried out to confirm or not the diagnosis and, if the results are positive, the patient will be treated with antibiotic therapy.

Vulnerable agricultural workers

Episodes of heavy rain, such as those experienced during Belal, promote soil leaching and environmental contamination. Yard and garden cleaning activities without sufficient protection are risky, as is swimming in fresh water after rainfall.

The Regional Health Agency and Public Health France therefore call on the population to remain vigilant and point out in particular the vulnerability of agricultural workers, particularly exposed due to their professional activity.

To avoid contamination, health authorities recommend personal protection measures such as wearing gloves, boots or overalls during risky activities. It also involves avoiding any contact of wounds with contaminated water and “not walking barefoot or in slippers in humid or muddy environments”.

The fight against the proliferation of rats is crucial, by getting rid of any waste, particularly food, that could attract them. Domestic animals must be vaccinated when possible and prevented from “wandering”. Public Health France also recommends respecting the swimming bans in “places marked at risk” and “postponing leisure activities in fresh water in the event of cloudy water”.

There is a vaccine against leptospirosis but it is reserved for the most exposed people, in particular certain professional categories at risk. It is administered after “an individualized assessment by a doctor”, with three initial injections then a booster every 2 years.