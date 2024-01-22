what is this new trend that is pushing Internet users to inject botox into their calves?

#trend #pushing #Internet #users #inject #botox #calves

“Calf Tox” is a new physical weight loss trend that is spreading on social networks. Reserved for the legs, it involves injecting botox into the calves to slim them.

The race for the most attractive physique in his circle of friends continues. On the contrary, there are always new techniques developed to modify its appearance. If cosmetic botox is used for facial lines and wrinkles, it is now used in a less traditional way to slim down calves.

Frown lines, crow’s feet… Botox is THE solution to give your face a youthful look. But the new trend of “Calf Cox” proves that this magic liquid, by its scientific name butolic toxin, can now be injected into the calves. On TikTok, the practice has gone viral. Internet users show off their legs before and after injections, which appear thinner and more shapely.

The new trend, which has already captivated TikTok with publications viewed millions of times, is pushing Internet users to question their desire to give their legs to Science.

Possible side effects

The calf is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. Real support when an individual is standing, it also allows movement of the feet and the lower part of the leg. The back leg muscle is useful for standing straight, walking, running, jumping, but also rotating the ankle, locking the knee and flexing the foot.

What happens when you inject botox into your calf? The muscle becomes temporarily paralyzed, so it is impossible for it to contract completely. After any injection, the maximum duration of effects is four months.

Singapore aesthetic clinic The Clifford Clinic warned of the side effects of these injections to the New York Post. Indeed, “Calf Cox” can lead to pain and discomfort, swelling, bruising or even infection and the inability to perform any sporting exercise. Singaporean specialists advised avoiding intense physical activities for at least two weeks after the procedure.

For her part, Carol Eisenstat, certified doctor and founder of the Line Eraser MD medical spa, in New Jersey in the United States, assured the Post that the procedure was “quick and non-invasive”.

If the specialist assured that botox could “include redness, pain or sensitivity, or difficulty moving”, she wanted to clarify that botox injections in the calves were “generally safe” and that they had “no serious or long-term side effects.” It is still always safer to contact a specialist before taking the plunge.