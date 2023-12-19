What is WP.29? The standard that all cars must meet in 2024

Have you ever heard of WP.29? Have you ever thought that there could be cyber attacks in the automotive segment since cars currently integrate a lot of technology? In 2021, the WP.29 standard: Vehicle Cybersecurity Management System was developed in cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). But what standard is this?

WP.29 is based on the 1958 Agreement, which established a framework for the mutual recognition of vehicle approvals between participating countries. Member countries collaborate to create and update a set of regulations covering various aspects of vehicle design, construction and performance. These regulations aim to facilitate the global harmonization of standards in the automotive segment, making it easier for manufacturers to produce vehicles that meet regulatory requirements in different regions.

WP.29’s work covers a wide range of areas, including cybersecurity, emissions, noise and fuel efficiency.

WP.29: cars protected against cyber threats

Although in the European Union regulation WP.29 already applies to vehicles whose approval has been carried out since July 1, 2022, it will definitively enter into force on July 1, 2024, according to the Hipertextual channel.

The new WP.29 regulations state that cybersecurity management systems created by manufacturers will have to protect their cars against at least 70 threats. Otherwise, the vehicles will not receive the certification necessary for their sale in the European Union, says the channel.

In the European Union, manufacturers who do not strictly comply with regulations are subject to fines of up to 30,000 euros for each unit of the offending model. Find out more here.

