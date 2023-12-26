what kind of benefit is it, how much is it, who can receive it from ZUS and for how long

#kind #benefit #receive #ZUS #long

Almost every employee with a certain length of service has heard about bridge or internship pensions. They are particularly interested in people who are close to the statutory retirement age, but due to health or other circumstances they can no longer work professionally. The benefits already mentioned that you can apply for in such a situation include pre-retirement benefits. How much is it and how to apply for it in 2024?

Losing a source of income four years before reaching retirement age may or may not entitle you to a pre-retirement benefit from ZUS. As a rule, even for four years before retirement, you can receive a lump-sum benefit from ZUS every month, which currently amounts to PLN 1,600.70 – this is a pre-retirement benefit that you can apply for from ZUS.

Employee pre-retirement protection 2024: what does it involve?

Despite pre-retirement protection guaranteed by the Labor Code to people approaching statutory retirement age, it sometimes happens that before reaching this age, you will lose your source of income. To wait until retirement, you can then apply to ZUS for the so-called pre-retirement benefit.

Pursuant to Art. 39 of the Labor Code, an employer cannot terminate an employment contract if the following two conditions are met – the employee is not more than four years away from reaching retirement age, which is, in principle, 60 years for women and 65 years for men, and, in addition, a period employment enables the employee to obtain the right to a pension upon reaching this age.

This second condition no longer exists in practice, because people of pre-retirement age are covered by the new pension system, in which the right to a pension no longer depends on the length of service, but only on having any contributions on the ZUS account.

Therefore, if someone reaches the age of 56 (women) or 61 (men), they are subject to such protection, which guarantees receiving means of subsistence during this transitional period, after which the pension will become the source of subsistence instead of income from work.

However, it sometimes happens that such pre-retirement protection will no longer work because the loss of job occurs as a result of the closure of the workplace or, due to the employee’s health condition, the employee goes on a periodic disability pension or resigns from work to take care of a disabled family member and receive a care allowance. If you cannot find a job, continue to receive a health pension or care allowance (e.g. due to the death of the person you cared for), you can seek support from ZUS in the form of pre-retirement allowance.

However, it is not always possible to receive such a benefit, because the Act on pre-retirement benefits specifies numerous conditions that must be met.

Under what conditions will ZUS grant pre-retirement benefits in 2024

As is clear from the circumstances already presented, potential beneficiaries of the pre-retirement allowance are women over 56 years of age and men who are at least 61 years of age. But it is not everything. To apply for a pre-retirement allowance, you must meet conditions divided into two categories: applicable to all applicants for such a benefit and depending on how you lost your source of income, e.g. whether the company declared bankruptcy, the right to a pension or care benefit ceased, etc.

The first group of conditions concerns efforts to take up new employment, including registration at the employment office.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act on pre-retirement benefits, it is due to a person who meets the following individual conditions, and also if:

has received unemployment benefits for a period of at least 180 days (this period will be confirmed by the employment office with an appropriate certificate),

is still registered as unemployed (this fact will be confirmed by the employment office with an appropriate certificate),

during the period of receiving unemployment benefits, did not refuse to accept employment or other paid work without a justified reason (this fact will be confirmed by the employment office with an appropriate certificate),

submitted an application for pre-retirement benefits within 30 days from the date of issuance of a document by the labor office confirming that she received unemployment benefits for 180 days.

If, while receiving unemployment benefits, the person interested in pre-retirement benefits was employed as part of emergency work, public works or other paid work and the performance of these works ended after 180 days of receiving benefits, an application for pre-retirement benefits must be submitted within 30 days from the date of receiving unemployment benefits. termination of this employment – however, if this deadline is exceeded, the entitlement to the benefit will not be lost, but you will need to obtain new certificates and apply for the reinstatement of the deadline.

If any of these conditions are not met, the pension benefit is not due.

However, if the interested person meets all the conditions described, he or she must then check the individual conditions required by ZUS for obtaining a pre-retirement benefit.

They are different for people whose employment was terminated for reasons related to the workplace, and different for people running non-agricultural activities who have declared bankruptcy.

Still different conditions must be met by persons whose entitlement to a disability pension due to incapacity for work has ceased, and different conditions apply to persons whose entitlement to care benefits, special care allowance or carer’s allowance has ceased due to the death of the person cared for.

These conditions are described in detail in the above-mentioned Act on pre-retirement benefits. You can also read them on the official ZUS website, in the tab devoted to pre-retirement benefits.

Pre-retirement benefit from ZUS 2024: where and what application should be submitted

The ZUS pre-retirement benefit is granted at the request of the interested person. To do this, you need to submit an ESP application. It can be downloaded online from the ZUS website or obtained at any branch of the Social Insurance Institution.

The application must be accompanied by a number of documents – from an employment certificate and information about contributory and non-contributory periods on the ERP-6 form to others that depend on the individual conditions for receiving pre-retirement benefits.

A list of these annexes can be found on the official ZUS website.

From August 1, 2004, the ZUS pre-retirement benefit is granted on the basis of the Act on pre-retirement benefits. Its amount is determined as a lump sum (the same for everyone) and is subject to indexation. It currently amounts to PLN 1,600.70.

However, ZUS will determine the amount of pre-retirement benefit in a different way for a person who received this benefit as a result of the cessation of the right to a disability pension. In this situation, ZUS will grant the benefit in the last determined amount of the current pension. However, the pre-retirement benefit determined in this way cannot be higher than the lump sum amount of the pre-retirement benefit; so if the last pension was higher, ZUS will currently pay the pre-retirement benefit in the amount of PLN 1,600.70.

Act of April 30, 2004 on pre-retirement benefits (Journal of Laws of 2023, item 1999)