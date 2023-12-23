What kind of pension does Gigi Becali have? It is one of the biggest in Romania, how did it manage to get so much money

#kind #pension #Gigi #Becali #biggest #Romania #manage #money

Gigi Becali, the well-known millionaire from Pipera, can boast that he has an enviable pension, also one of the largest in Romania. The landowner made sure that his pension was a huge one, without worrying about running out of money in his old age.

Even though he was not employed at the club he has patronized for 20 years, FCSB, Becali insured himself for his old age. He collects a considerable amount every month from the private pension to which he has contributed since 2008.

According to the information provided by ziare.com, Gigi Becali paid monthly contributions of 50,000 euros to a private pension fund in Romania. If he has not interrupted this contribution, the amount he collects monthly amounts to approximately 45,000 euros. This arrangement will allow him to benefit from the private pension for 30 years.

Giig Becali

What pension does Gigi Becali receive monthly?

Also, Becali is to receive a monthly pension of 2,500 euros from his capacity as a former MEP. The pension from the Romanian state is added to this amount. Although he would not benefit from a substantial state pension due to the end of his parliamentary term in 2013, Gigi Becali expressed his regret at giving up his MEP mandate and launched an astonishing hypothesis about the possibility of resuming his mandate .

The estimated wealth of Gigi Becali is impressive, standing between 325 and 425 million euros, making him three times richer than Dan Șucu, the owner of Rapid. However, he is surpassed by Ion Țiriac, the richest Romanian in the world of sports, with a fortune estimated at 2 billion dollars. It is worth mentioning that Ion Țiriac chooses not to collect his pension from the state, which amounts to 12,000 lei, considering his career in tennis and the rank of colonel obtained within the Ministry of the Interior.

See also: How Gigi Becali got to Steaua: he invented the “Punga cu bani” card, which he used to pay the players, he just wanted to be famous and many other quirks

See also: The story of the most famous “valet” from the court of the “voivode” Gigi Becali. How did Luțu become the trusted man of the FCSB patron

See also: What Gigi Becali was doing in the 90s and how he ended up being friends with Gică Hagi, who helped him make his fortune. Rare images of the landowner’s first car

The wealth that the landowner in Pipera has

The controversial businessman has only once revealed the impressive extent of his wealth. Despite a bank account with almost no money, Becali boasts hundreds of hectares of land and loans worth tens of millions of euros. This unconventional approach, favoring loans over financial availability, contributed to the creation of myths surrounding his wealth.

Constantly ranked in the Top of the billionaires in Romania, Becali is mentioned in the 18th place, with a fortune estimated at 430 million euros, according to a magazine specialized in wealth assessment. However, a trusted friend, Dumitru Dragomir, states that Gigi Becali would be much richer than officially speculated.

He claims that Becali sold part of the land to himself, and currently, if he decided to sell, he would get over one billion euros. The lands appear to be his most valuable asset, and Dragomir says that if he were in Becali’s place, he would sell for more than 1.2 billion euros.

Although Becali is considered unlikely to have acquired any more land after 2009 due to the explosive increase in prices over the past decade, he has had notable transactions. In 2009, he sold a plot of land to Mc Donald’s for 2 million euros and built a social block in Zimnicea, valued at 1,000,000 euros.

In total, Becali declared more than 200 hectares of land in various locations, and in 2009 it recognized impressive loans of 60 million euros and 150 million lei. Compared to these amounts, his bank account seemed modest, with only 300 thousand euros. So, the mystery and complexity of Gigi Becali’s fortune remain the subject of further speculation and debate.

FREE DAYS 2024! What awaits the Romanians? Borcea’s ex-wife, awarded at the Champions Gala! How Mihaela Florin Piersic looks now, crazy LOVE with a famous woman from Romania: ‘It was the biggest trophy…’ BOMB