What kind of people are the two newcomers running for Musashino mayoral election? : Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

In the Tokyo/Musashino mayoral election (votes counted on the 24th), former city council member Yasuhiro Omino (61), both new independents and endorsed by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, and the Constitutional Democratic Party, Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, Social Democratic Party, and Musashino Seikatsu Former city councilor Yuko Sasaoka (37), who is supported by the People’s Association Network, is contesting.

Introducing the personalities of the two people. (Natsuko Konno, Nobukazu Hattori) = Order of submission from top to bottom

◆ “‘Everything is impermanent’ – My dog ​​heals me” Yasuhiro Omino (61)

His great-grandfather, grandfather, and uncle served as local councilors, making him a member of a political family. Politics has been around him ever since he was a child, and his grandfather always told him to grow up and be useful to others.

After graduating from university’s architecture department, he joined a housing manufacturer. He worked hard, saying, “I want to build one nice home for someone in my life.” He was elected to the city council for the first time at the age of 32 because he wanted to improve the town where he was born and raised in politics.

His motto is “Everything is impermanent.” His message is to “keep moving forward and not get too happy when something good happens.”

Although her days are busy, her biggest source of relaxation is playing with her father’s petit poodle, Emi-chan, who lives with her. “He jumps at me. He’s so cute,” he says, narrowing his eyes.

◆”My once-in-a-lifetime hobby is the piano” Yuko Sasaoka (37)

“I want to inherit and develop a city administration that values ​​citizen participation and diversity.” The city aims to inherit the liberal city government that has continued for 18 years from the past two mayors.

The reason I decided to pursue politics was the TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident. She was first elected to the city council in 2015, feeling that there was a lack of national measures to protect children, and said, “I want to start making changes in my own city.” After serving one term, she spent three years in Brazil, where her husband was posted.

“I realized the importance of tolerance and diversity” in a country where multicultural coexistence is progressing. In order to utilize her experience in politics, she will re-enter the city council this spring and aim to become mayor. She is also involved in double care, where she is responsible for raising children and caring for her parents, and aims to realize comprehensive regional support for all generations.

My favorite phrase is “once in a lifetime.” She lives with her husband and child who is in junior high school. Her hobby is piano.

