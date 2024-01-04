What Ludovic Orban says about the picture during the pandemic, when he appears with several ministers drinking and smoking in his office

#Ludovic #Orban #picture #pandemic #appears #ministers #drinking #smoking #office

The photo from Ludovic Orban’s birthday, caught violating sanitary rules, caused a political scandal

Former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban revealed on Wednesday that he knows who took the famous photo from his birthday, at the Victoria Palace, during the pandemic, when he was caught with several ministers in his cabinet, violating sanitary rules. Orban claims that the main character, for the person to whom he gave the photo, was not him, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

Ludovic Orban declared on Prima News, about the scandal of the photo from the Victoria Palace, from his birthday, that he knows who the person is who made the image public, but he was not the main character, but Minister Aurescu.

“I would prefer not to say, I know who the person is. He didn’t recognize me even now. Obviously he was a party colleague of mine. He didn’t broadcast it intentionally to hurt me, he broadcast it to a person to show off who he’s sitting at the table with, but there, the main character, for the person he gave the photo to, wasn’t me , it was Aurescu, because he was a person from the area of ​​diplomacy and he was proud that I was with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on whom all appointments depend. So I wasn’t the main character there”, said Ludovic Orban about that episode, according to News.ro.

The former prime minister showed that it was his birthday and “that picture is in total contradiction with what his activity as prime minister represented”.

“It was my birthday, I didn’t organize anything for my birthday, I didn’t call anyone. (…) My colleagues wanted to surprise me, I woke up with them, they decided to bring me a present, it was an improvisation, everything lasted an hour and a half, two hours. It’s true, you can’t have a mouthful of beer… I’m not a drinker, I don’t drink, another lie about me, I’m not feeling well. I drink plain water, fresh or lemonade and especially ristretto”, he added.

