What news will 2024 bring us in aesthetic medicine treatments?

For the new year it seems that in aesthetic medicine We continue talking about achieving a very natural, but rejuvenated effect. There have been a few years of hard work in the task of educating men and women about the less, in fact, since many times it seems that the influence of social networks prevails more than the sanity of the experts in this work.

As I always indicate, the basis lies in a good diagnosis personalized and, of course, in the constant training of the teams, since current events in aesthetic medicine bring us numerous options to cautiously improve all processes.

For example, in 2024 the facial sagging It remains one of the great concerns of people who go to aesthetic medicine consultations and in my case I am very much in favor of betting on appliances. Ultherapy, the only non-surgical treatment that consists of working with focused ultrasound that reaches the ideal temperature that our collagen needs to reactivate its creation naturally.

With a single annual session we tighten the skin with results comparable to treatments performed in the operating room and, in addition, it allows us to see in detail what the structure of each patient’s skin is like and which layers of tissue are being treated, since It is performed at all times with an ultrasound machine. The result is a powerful rejuvenation of very natural way.

We must also recognize and applaud that aesthetic medicine is becoming more accessible and known to the public every day. Patients often come to consultation with preconceived ideas of procedures that they have seen on social networks or in their social circle.

By 2024 there is a shift in the trend we see and silent luxury has arrived or quiet luxury for the good of all, since medicine must and has to be individual, personalized and adapted by and for each type of patient I treat. The main objective with this trend is that throughout the year, with discipline and consistency in medical visits, the patient has natural, but highly effective results.

No to drastic changes that reveal the procedures that have been carried out. To achieve this, I propose the use of non-ablative laser and/or high-intensity ultrasound in order to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, personalized nutricosmetics and the use of neuromodulators (botulinum toxin), always individualizing each patient to have the best result. .

Also continue working and researching the applications that allow us hyaluronic acid, great ally of aesthetic medicine, to use it on key points of the face to have natural results.

Aesthetic medicine can help a lot to improve patients’ self-esteem every day. The daily objective should be to accompany the patient in their aging process with a detailed diagnosis where we explain to the patient what is happening in their face so that together we can develop a treatment plan.

Success is the global approach, based on the combination of treatments: neuromodulators for expression wrinkles, filler implants for volume loss, Ultherapy for deep support of the face and treatments aimed at improving the quality of the skin such as fractional lasers, pulsed light, mesotherapy with hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and collagen stimulators that help us a lot to obtain redensified and smoother skin, including among them hybrid products that combine hyaluronic acid and collagen stimulator in the same treatment.

It is very important not to forget to treat other areas such as neck, décolleté and hands.

