What organization will be organized in the CHUM emergency room for the New Year’s weekend?

The Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital is overheating. Weakened by the shortage of nursing staff and faced with the increase in activity, the emergency rooms of the University Hospital of Fort-de-France are organized for the New Year’s Eve weekend and remind patients of the right reflexes.

“The emergency department of Pierre Zobda-Quitman 2 hospital has been experiencing high tension for several days”alerts the management of the Fort-de-France University Hospital.

During end-of-year celebrations, carnivals and skiff tours, the emergency services of Martinique University Hospital usually experience a significant increase in activity.

This “very regrettable” situation for patients, “is particularly observed in a context of a drop in the circulation of dengue fever, but a resumption of cases of seasonal flu”deplores the health establishment in a press release.

Despite their investment, the medical and paramedical staff of these services find themselves in difficulty due to two factors: the availability of hospital beds and the lack of operating beaches.

Aware of this situation, the CHUM is trying to provide appropriate responses to these difficulties in the following way:

By strengthening its team of orthopedists, with 4 more practitioners, and anesthetists (all of the Pierre Zobda-Quitman and Mangot Vulcin operating theaters are open)

By postponing orthopedic surgical procedures to prioritize emergencies

By exceptionally opening an orthopedic operating day, Saturday December 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., thanks to the volunteering of staff

By setting up a working group for the creation of a “hip fracture” sector and a second group for the opening of a second operating room dedicated to the emergency department

The management of the hospital center recalls that since September 4, 2023, “people not covered by emergencies are redirected by them to appropriate care”.

Finally, it is recommended to call your doctor and number 15 before going to the emergency room.