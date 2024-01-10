What pension increases can seniors count on in March? This is how much the indexation will be

#pension #increases #seniors #count #March #indexation

Are these the last such large pension increases? In March, seniors can count on an increase in benefits of 12.3 percent. At least such increases are assumed in the government forecasts, on the basis of which the draft budget act for 2024 was created. If the act with such provisions comes into force, then pensioners can count on such increases.

In recent years, retirees and pensioners in Poland could count on an inflow of cash. In recent years, there have been record indexation of benefits. What will the situation be like this year?

Traditionally, pension indexation in 2024 will take place in March. From this month, retirees will be able to enjoy a larger benefit. However, this will not be the only increase this year. The government announces a second increase in pensions in September.

However, the second increase will only take place when inflation exceeds 5%.

The National Bank of Poland presented the forecast average annual inflation for 2023. According to the data, it is 11.4 percent. This is a lower result than the 12.3% previously estimated by the previous government, which was included in the draft budget law. This is also lower than last year’s rate, which was 14.8%. (the so-called pension inflation rate was taken into account to calculate the index, which turned out to be higher than the general index).

At the request of “Fakt”, ZUS calculated how pension payments would change if the government’s forecasts came true. Percentage indexation, which is currently planned, means that the increases will be felt more strongly by people with higher benefits. The minimum pension, which is currently PLN 1,000. PLN 588.44 gross, would increase thanks to such an increase to PLN 1,000. PLN 783.82 gross, i.e. by PLN 195.38.

The 13th and 14th pensions also go to seniors. The thirteenths will be transferred to the accounts of pensioners in April. This additional benefit will go to all people who will be entitled to a pension or disability pension as of March 31, 2024. The gross PLN 13 will be paid to all entitled persons in the same amount – PLN 1,000. PLN 783.82 groszy (at 12.3% indexation). However, take-home payments will differ, because health insurance contributions and income tax advances will be deducted from those aged thirteen. Importantly, you will not need to submit any applications, because the additional payment will be added to the pension and paid in one transfer or order. 14. pensions for seniors are to be delivered in the fall.

