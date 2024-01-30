What pension will a pensioner who worked for 45 years and had a salary of 2,000 lei have after recalculation

#pension #pensioner #worked #years #salary #lei #recalculation

The recalculation of pensions in Romania made many pensioners happy. There is a formula by which any pensioner can calculate for himself, at home, the pension he will receive after the recalculation.

What pension will a pensioner who worked on an average salary of 2,000 lei per month receive? We will look at three contributions: 25 years, 35 and 45 years.

These pensioners had the same net salary of 2,000 lei per month, but they recorded different contribution periods. One worked 25 years, another 35 years, and the third worked 45 years.

How the monthly score is calculated

According to the law, “the monthly score is calculated by reporting the monthly gross income achieved or, as the case may be, the insured monthly income, which was the basis for calculating the social insurance contribution, to the average gross salary used to base the state social insurance budget from that year”.

The monthly gross income that is taken into account is 6,789 lei. Therefore, the monthly score is obtained by dividing the gross monthly salary obtained by 6,789. The points related to each of the 12 months are added to it and will be divided by 12.

A net salary of 2,000 lei is obtained if the gross salary was 3,550 lei. Dividing by 6,789 will yield a score of 0.52. Currently, the value of the pension point is 81 lei.

Let’s take the case of the pensioner who worked for 25 years, with a net salary of 2,000 lei. For him, the resulting pension is 25 years X 0.52 X 81 lei. The result is a pension of 1,300 lei, monthly, writes tvrinfo.ro.

For the pensioner who worked for 35 years on a net salary of 2,000 lei, the calculation will be as follows: 35 years x 0.52 = 18.2 points.

But, according to the new law, the so-called stability points are added to this: 5×0.5+5×0.75=6.25. Without these stability points, the resulting pension would have been, in the case of a pension point worth 81 lei, 1,474 lei. However, taking into account the stability points, to the 18.2 points resulting after calculating the 35 years of work, another 6.25 is added, which leads to 24.45 and a pension of 1,930 lei.

Number of points: 35 X 052 points = 18.2 points. To which stability points are added 5X 0.5 + 5 X 0.75 = 6.25. Total points: 24.45 X 81 lei reference point = 1,930 lei

For the 45-year-old pensioner with a net salary of 2,000 lei, the calculation is as follows: 45 years X 0.52 = 23.4, to which stability points are added: 5X 0.5 + 5 X 0.75 + 5X1 = 11.25. In total, 34.65 points x 81 lei, resulting in a pension of 2,800 lei.

What is the calculation formula?

As a conclusion, the pension calculation formula after recalculation is as follows: Pension = VPR (reference point value) x Total number of points.

VPR = 81 lei

The pensioner’s total number of points = contribution points + stability points + assimilated and non-contributory period points.

How to calculate stability points

Stability points are awarded to those who have worked for more than a period of 25 years. 0.50 points are awarded for each year, for the years between 26 and 30 years of employment, inclusive; 0.75 points/year, for the years between 31 and 35, inclusive; 1 point/year, for years between 36 and 40 etc

To these are also added: 0.25 points for each year in the 2nd work group (20 lei more per year) and 0.5 points for each year in the 1st work group (40 lei more for the pension ).