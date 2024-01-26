What symptoms there are and who is at risk

#symptoms #risk

Home page

Panorama

By: Alina Schröder

PrintShare

Researchers are alarmed by the new numbers. Two dangerous fungus species in particular stand out – one of which we encounter almost every day.

Manchester – There are worrying findings from a new study from England: more and more people around the world are dying from a fungal disease. Across the world, deaths from fungal infections have nearly doubled in a decade. The number is now around 3.8 million annually, up from two million in 2021.

More and more deaths from fungal infections – Aspergillus and Candida auris are particularly dangerous

This was the result of a study by the University of Manchester, carried out by the Manchester Fungal Infection Group. This accounts for 6.8 percent of the total international deaths. Two dangerous pathogens in particular play a major role in fatal infections – Aspergillus and Candida auris.

Candida auris in particular is spreading more and more and causing numerous deaths. © Kateryna_Kon/Imago

Recognize fungal disease: symptoms of aspergillosis

Aspergillus, also known as watering can mold, is a genus of mold. It mainly occurs on rotten plants, for example in compost heaps or organic waste bins. An infection occurs through inhalation of the spores, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informs. It can be fatal, especially for people with a weakened immune system and lung diseases.

Typical symptoms of a so-called aspergillosis are:

Cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Quelle: MSD Manual

Candida auris: This is how an infection manifests itself

Candida auris, on the other hand, is a yeast fungus whose spread has increased explosively since 2016. In particular, transmission to patients takes place in hospitals. Like Aspergillus, this genus of fungi poses a health risk for immunocompromised people and people with lung diseases – including lung cancer and asthma.

Classic signs of a Candida auris infection include:

Blood poisoning (sepsis)

Fever

chills

Low blood pressure

Misdiagnoses are causing more and more deaths from fungal infections

Aspergillus and Candida auris account for millions of deaths each year, according to researchers at the Manchester Fungal Infection Group. The corona pandemic in particular could have driven this number up, as Covid-19 and antiviral agents have significantly impaired the immune system.

The tricky thing: making a diagnosis is difficult. There is a worldwide lack of diagnostic tests to detect fungal infections, as stated in an article by Global Data Healthcare is called. For example, current blood culture tests can only detect around 40 percent of life-threatening Candida diseases. In addition, many people are not aware of the danger posed by mold and yeast in everyday life. Whether you have a mold allergy can be diagnosed during allergy tests – for example by ENT doctors.

Reducing global deaths is now a top priority, according to the report Global Data Healthcare is called. The focus here is on the intensive development of vaccines against fungal infections. None are currently approved. (asc)