What technique did the descendants of the heroes of the Normandy landings come to Romania with?

The American paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, who took over command of army operations on NATO’s southeastern flank, arrived at Kogălniceanu, in Constanța county. The elite American unit fought in the First World War, but also in the conflict that followed, in the Normandy Landings, and in the invasion of Germany.

FOTO 82nd Airborne Division

US paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division have taken over command of the Pentagon’s operations on NATO’s southeastern flank from the 10th Mountain Division and will work with other rotational forces deployed to deter potential Russian aggression in the Black Sea region, Stars and Stripes reports. “. The transfer of command authority took place at the “Mihail Kogălniceanu” Air Base, which serves as the main node of the US military in the region.

A task force of the 82nd Airborne Division, led by Major General Pat Work, also has the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division under its command. Its 3,400 soldiers were deployed to the region in the fall.

The troop movements are a continuation of the Pentagon’s planned reinforcement missions along NATO’s eastern flank, which came in response to Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. “The presence of rotational units in the Sea region Negre demonstrates the commitment of the US Department of Defense to NATO for collective defense and regional security”, the 82nd Airborne Division, which has the slogan: “Death comes from above”, sent in a statement. During the mission, US soldiers will participate in a series of multinational exercises in the Black Sea region. The arrival of the 82nd Airborne Division amounts to a replacement between units, with US European Command continuing to field about 100,000 troops.

Upon departure, Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, said the 82nd Airborne Division would be responsible for further advancing plans with allies when it comes to “warfare exercises and operating combined arms formations,” but also of improvements to the bases from which the troops operate.

Glorious battle past

America’s elite unit has a long tradition of combat. Concretely, the paratroopers fought in the First World War, but also in the conflict that followed, that is, they participated in the Normandy Landings, the invasion of Holland (Operation Market Garden), the Battle of the Ardennes, and the invasion of Germany.

In World War II, the unit had 9,073 military casualties, including 1,619 killed, 6,560 wounded, and 279 declared missing in action. After the Second World War, the 82nd Airborne Division fought in Vietnam, Grenada – Operation Urgent Fury, Panama – Operation Just Cause, but also in the wars in the Gulf or Afghanistan. In 2021, it was the paratroopers of the unit who ensured the safe withdrawal of American diplomats from Afghanistan.

Currently, the soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division have complex weapons systems. These include, among others, AH-64E Apache, UH-60M Black Hawk or CH-47 Chinook helicopters, but also MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones. Then we are talking about missile launchers and various modern armor.

What troops does the Pentagon have in Romania?

Currently, in Romania, the Pentagon has a fairly important military presence. In addition to the soldiers from the famous 82nd Airborne Division who are now part of the combat brigade whose deployment was announced by President Biden in Madrid, in 2022, there are around 2,000 American soldiers at Mihail Kogălniceanu, and part of them are from the composition of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment Stryker (2nd Cavalry Regiment) and arrived in Romania with all their Stryker armored vehicles after the invasion of Ukraine. At the time they joined around 700 other US soldiers, organized into a battle group, equipped with Stryker transports, Bradley fighting vehicles, Abrams tanks and Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, which had already been for a long time in the military base in Constanţa county.

Officially, two other bases in Romania also host American troops. It is about Deveselu, where the Aegis Ashore anti-missile shield complex is, and Câmpia Turzii, where MQ-9 Reaper drones are deployed, which are part of the 25th Attack Group (ATKG) of the US Air Force, a specialized unit in anti-terrorism missions, which previously operated in the Middle East.