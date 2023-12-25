What the 14 National League clubs want for Christmas

#National #League #clubs #Christmas

What do you want for your favorite team for Christmas? Image: shutterstock, imago

After the Christmas break, the fight for the playoff places in the National League is heating up. What the 14 teams want in order to be prepared for it.

With yesterday’s full round concluded, the National League is now officially in its Christmas break. However, not all clubs will be in the same festive mood. We analyzed what the 14 teams want for Christmas.

ZSC Lions: Playoff Malgin and Ghetto

No other team will have a better Christmas atmosphere than the ZSC Lions. The Zurich team are leading the table as a confident leader at the break and can already look gently towards the playoffs. They have strong foreign and Swiss strikers, an extremely good and wide defense and one of the best goalies in the league.

Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto: a magical duo in the 2022 playoffs. Image: keystone

What’s still missing for the playoffs? The magic that Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto radiated in the 2021/22 season. Back then, the duo almost single-handedly pulled the Zurich Lions into the playoff final. Malgin is performing well this season, but not great. Andrighetto is still limited by a splint after a wrist injury. If the two of them find the magic of two years ago in a strengthened Zurich team, the first title since 2018 is possible.

EV Zug: A new power play coach

The EVZ has the best offense in the league (together with Lugano, 111 goals), but also the worst power play in the league. How is that possible? One of the reasons could also have been assistant coach Lars Johansson, who was responsible for the power play. On December 7th, the EVZ separated from the Swedes – not only because of that, but probably also. Since then, sports director Reto Kläy has been looking for a successor. Apparently successful. As the “Luzerner Zeitung” reports, the previously unknown new assistant coach is scheduled to make his debut on January 2nd.

HC Fribourg-Gottéron: How big is the stadium?

Sounds crazy, after all, Gottéron opened his newly renovated arena just three years ago and increased the capacity by more than 2,500 seats to 9,030 possible spectators. But if this season has taught us anything so far, it’s that it’s still too pessimistic. Friborg played 16 home games this season, every single one was sold out with 9,030 spectators. A few additional places will soon follow and the capacity will be increased to 9,300. Is there more? The EVZ is leading the way and is planning to expand its arena upwards to create a further 1,400 seats.

Lausanne HC: More spectators

Lausanne HC sits on the slightly different side of the fan spectrum. The average attendance is decent at almost 6,800 fans and is actually the fifth best in the league. But if you look at the occupancy rate, the Vaudois team, with their stadium almost 70 percent full, are suddenly the second worst team and only ahead of HC Davos. Before Corona, Lausanne regularly attracted more than 8,000 fans per game. But it seems like missing the playoffs last year scared away some fans.

Despite good performances, fewer fans come to the games in Lausanne.Image: keystone

SC Bern: The old Simon Moser back

Simon Moser is not spared from the ravages of time either. The captain of SC Bern is now 34 years old and is still an important player for his team. This season the wing is convincing as a defensive striker who manages to severely limit the opponent’s chances. Moser is a leader and model fighter, as he always was.

Meanwhile, the Bernese player is much less successful in shaping the game offensively. With seven goals and four assists from 33 games, Moser is on track for his second-weakest season offensively since his rookie year in Langnau. On the one hand, this is understandable given his advanced age as an athlete, but on the other hand, some SCB fans probably want the offensively dominant Simon Moser back, who led the club to three championship titles.

HC Lugano: Consistent goalies

After recent very good defensive years, HC Lugano is allowing more chances for opponents this year. There are 2.62 expected goals against per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice hockey, the fifth-worst value in the league. But that doesn’t fully explain why the Ticino team concedes an average of almost three goals per game.

He lacks consistency: Mikko Koskinen.Image: keystone

The goalkeepers are also sometimes a problem. Both Mikko Koskinen and Niklas Schlegel always show very good games – but also the opposite. The best example was yesterday’s game, when Koskinen missed two of the first five shots against Ajoie. If Lugano wants to secure a direct playoff spot, it will need more consistent performances from its goalies in the new year.

HC Ambri-Piotta: Spengler-Cup-Magie

Certainly in a pre-playoff place at Christmas. Ambri would certainly have liked to have taken this balance before the season. Now it’s about managing your energy and defending your position in the new year. Before that there is the Spengler Cup in Davos. A successful title defense could give the Leventiners the boost they need to successfully end the regular season. In the worst case scenario, the tournament robs the team of important energy for January and February.

Is there something to celebrate again for Filippo Lombardi? Image: keystone

Geneva-Servette HC: Swiss support

Even well past the halfway point of the regular season, Servette has not yet gotten over the master blues. Of course, on the one hand there were problems in the goalie position, which seem to have been solved for the time being with the arrival of Jussi Olkinuora. Above all, it is clear that there needs to be more from the Swiss field players.

Vincent Praplan is Geneva’s best Swiss scorer with just under half a point per game. So far there hasn’t been enough from him, but also from playoff MVP Tanner Richard, captain Noah Rod or defender Simon Le Coultre.

HC Davos: A time machine

As with SC Bern, we also speak of the ravages of time at HC Davos. For a long time it looked as if Andres Ambühl was unaffected. Last season, at the age of 39, he collected 29 points. Now he’s on track for 17 points at the end of the regular season. The veteran is somewhat representative of the older generation of Swiss strikers at Graubünden. Marc Wieser is no longer the sniper of days gone by and Enzo Corvi is having his weakest season to date in Davos.

Will Andres Ambühl still be stopped by time?Image: keystone

EHC Biel: grace period for the injury witch

EHC Biel fought its way to the last pre-playoff place in the final spurt before Christmas. In this way, the Zealanders prove that they are actually good enough to be even higher up in the table. But only if they are healthy. Hardly any other team struggled with so many injuries in the first few months of the championship. The Zealanders can now count on practically all of their top performers again – and they are promptly showing improvement. If the journey in the table is to go even further, Biel must be spared from the injury witch from now on.

Often plagued by injuries: EHC Biel.Image: keystone

SCL Tigers: A second useful Swiss striker

Foreign strikers Aleksi Sarela and Sean Malone are performing well in Langnau. Defenders Vili Saarjärvi and Juuso Riikola are also playing well. However, there would be a yawning emptiness among the Swiss strikers if it weren’t for Julian Dirt. With nine goals and eleven assists from 30 games, the 29-year-old is living up to expectations. But there is too little behind it. The next best Swiss scorer is 21-year-old defender Noah Meier with three goals and six assists. The second best Swiss striker is Flavio dirt (6 points in 31 games). If the Tigers want to reach for the pre-playoffs, that’s simply not enough.

Julian Dirt is the only Swiss striker to impress at the SCL Tigers.Image: keystone

SCRJ Lakers: Last year’s Cervenka

After three playoff appearances in a row, the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers have fallen back to the bottom of the table. There are several problem areas at Obersee, but one of the most noticeable is the drop in production among Rapperswil’s best player. Last season, the Czech collected 4.27 points and 1.93 goals per 60 minutes of ice time. Now his total point production is lower than last season’s goal production. Of course, the Lakers’ bearishness isn’t just Cervenka’s fault – but they could really use a striker of this caliber.

EHC Kloten: A useful outnumbered game

As in Rapperswil, the problems in Kloten are complex. A big problem, however, are the penalties and their consequences. The Zurich Unterländer receive by far the most two-minute penalties in the league: 135 compared to 124 for HC Davos, the second most penalized team. That would be less of a problem if Kloten didn’t have by far the worst shorthanded game in the National League. Larry Mitchell’s team concedes a goal in every fourth penalty – a recipe for disaster.

The rod should probably be available more often in Kloten.Image: keystone

HC Ajoie: An end to suffering

Yes, Ajoie still has two or three games fewer than most of her league rivals. But Ajoie is already twelve points behind second-to-last Kloten. The Jurassians have won two of the last ten games, none of them after 60 minutes. There have been two wins in a row this season… er, never before. They score the fewest goals, allow the second most and hardly create any chances. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Ajoulots just wished that this plague season would end soon.

So far it has not been a successful season for Christian Wohlwend and his HC Ajoie. Image: keystone