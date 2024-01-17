What the press from Ukraine writes about the protests on the border with Romania. Zelenski praised Iohannis in December

#press #Ukraine #writes #protests #border #Romania #Zelenski #praised #Iohannis #December

The press from Ukraine reports on the border protests of Romanian transporters and farmers, who are blocking the transport of goods, putting them in a mirror with those of the Poles, who have just decided to take a “strategic break” until March 1.

“The blockade of the western borders for trucks seems to be coming to an end. At least on the Polish side, the checkpoints will be free at least until March 1, a decision from Romania being expected in the coming days”, writes RBC-Ukraine.

On the Romanian side, the checkpoints at Siret and Vikovu de Sus, corresponding to Porubne and Krasnoilsk points in Ukraine, continue to be blocked, due to farmers’ protests. “The blockage occurs at a certain distance from the border. While the peculiarity of these checkpoints is that only empty trucks can pass through Krasnoilsk, loaded trucks can pass through Porubne. Only a few trucks crossed it yesterday, although this direction can manage 500-600 trucks per day in both directions,” said a Ukrainian customs official.

It is not known how many trucks are in the queue on the territory of Romania, because the Ukrainian border police do not have this information, states RBC-Ukraine.

As for the Poles, protests at the border had been going on since early November, but they reached an agreement with Donald Tusk’s new government to suspend the movement until at least March 1. “This is not the end, but the protest will be stopped. We agreed on certain conditions. We will give the government time to work, because it is a new government,” said Tomasz Borkowski, representative of the Committee for the Protection of Carriers and Transport Employers in Poland.

Read also

The blockade of the border from Romania began on January 13, 2024. At first, farmers blocked truck traffic for several hours at the Siret crossing, opposite the Ukrainian Porubne checkpoint, and the queue of trucks stretched for 6 km. Two days later, following the failure of negotiations with the authorities, the queue extended to Vikovu de Sus, opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint in Krasnoilsk.

The reason was that Romanian farmers from Suceava and Botoşani counties complained about imports from Ukraine, explains RBC-Ukraine. According to them, Ukrainian grains occupied all the transshipment capacity of the port of Constanţa and led to a decrease in the prices of agricultural products. Among their demands are the need for subsidies and compensation for those who suffered losses due to these imports, as well as the resumption of customs duties on Ukrainian goods.

Zelenski praised Iohannis

It is interesting that, during a press conference held in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski criticized the Polish blockade and said that Ukraine “lost hundreds of millions of dollars and part of the harvest” because of this. “The EU was against blocking the border. Thank God, Romania exists, and President Iohannis helped our farmers to survive. He also had strikes, but I think he proved to be a strong man,” said Zelenski, RBC recalls Ukraine.

Ukrainian media also quotes Romanian Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu as saying that he has reached an agreement with the farmers on some of the demands, and negotiations will continue to find a compromise on the outstanding demands. According to him, the Romanian government has committed to subsidize agricultural excises until 2026, to adopt rules for subsidized credits, to compensate losses caused by Ukrainian grains, to introduce grain labeling and electronic monitoring of seals via GPS in the port of Constanta. There is no talk of a tax on grain imports from Ukraine, emphasizes RBC-Ukraine. However, as Marius Micu, the farmers’ representative at the talks, said, the agreement does not mean an immediate end to the blockade.

The day before, over 150 drivers from Ukraine organized a protest in the center of Siret city, dissatisfied that the movement of farmers and transporters blocks their access through customs. According to Roxana Iuliana Botezatu, representative of the Gendarmerie, they were allowed to move in a column to the checkpoint starting today (Wednesday – no), from 09:30. Until the afternoon, about a hundred farmers blocked the Siret customs with about 50 tractors and 15 cars, and the convoy of trucks blocked at the crossing into Ukraine had reached about 20 kilometers. According to the spokesperson of the Suceava Border Police, Alina Petraru, since Monday at noon, no truck has entered the Siret checkpoint. The passing of cars, buses and minibuses continues as usual.

Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu hopes that the farmers’ protests will end in a few days. He also justifies the actions as “accumulated frustrations”, notes the Ukrainian agency.

“I tried to understand why they started. In my opinion, they are justified. It is about accumulated frustration. We had a pandemic, an energy crisis, a war. There was an influx of goods from Ukraine to Romania. It is a factor cumulative that doesn’t necessarily depend on the government, but we have to observe it,” he said.

In conclusion, RCB shows, the Ukrainian border police do not know when the blocking of trucks from the Romanian side will end. “We only have information from the Romanian Border Police that such actions have started. But the Romanian border police did not inform us directly about the reasons and how long it may take,” said Andrii Demcenko, spokesman for the State Service of Border Police of Ukraine.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 17-01-2024 22:43