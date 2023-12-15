What time are Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in CDMX, Monterrey and Cancun? | Mexico | MIX

#time #Jonas #Brothers #tickets #sale #CDMX #Monterrey #Cancun #Mexico #MIX

The brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, who make up the famous American pop music group known as the Jonas Brothers, return to Mexico in 2024 with three concerts in Cancún (April 30, 2024), CDMX (May 3, 2024) and Monterrey (May 6, 2024) as part of the international tour “Five Albums. One Night. “The World Tour.” The dates of general ticket sales are already known and will soon be available on the superboletos.com portal.

In that sense, we share with you all the information you need to know to attend this mega concert and not miss the opportunity to sing “SOS”, “Sucker”, “Burnin’ Up”.

What time does the Jonas Brothers pre-sale start in CDMX, Monterrey and Cancún?

The Jonas Brothers have a large number of Mexican fans and, for this reason, they will offer three concerts in three important cities in the country such as Mexico City (CDMX), Monterrey and Cancún. Here, we offer you the pre-sale and general sale schedules, confirmed venues, ticket prices and the website where you can buy tickets.

Jonas BrothersCDMXMonterreyCancunTicket pre-sale dateDecember 14, 2023December 14, 2023December 21, 2023General sale dateDecember 15, 2023December 15, 2023December 22, 2023Ticket pre-sale time10:0010:0010:00General sale time10:0010:0010 :00Prices$1,500 to $5,500 Mexican pesos$1,500 to $5,500 Mexican pesos$1,500 to $5,500 Mexican pesosPlace of the concertArena Mexico CityArena MTYAndrés Qroo StadiumDate of the concertMay 3, 2024May 6, 2024April 30, 2024Buy ticketssuperboletos.comsuperboletos. comsuperboletos.com

What is the price of tickets to see the Jonas Brothers in Mexico?

At the start of the general sale, the official prices for this show have been announced.

VIP Court $4,014

MARRIOT AREA $4,685

YELLOW $4,685

BARCEL FIRE $4,685

ZONE PEPSI $4,685

FREE MARKET ZONE $4,685

AZTECA BANK $3,703

MCCORMICK $3,703

ROSHFRANS $3,703

ZONA MINISO $3,703

VERDE $3,703

CELESTE $2,573

SUPER STAGE GOLD $3,703

SUPER STAGE VL $3,703

SUPER STAGE PLATINUM $3,703

Setlist del tour de los Jonas Brothers

This Jonas Brothers tour is a compilation of the five albums they have released as a band, but it also includes some of the songs that Nick and Joe released as solo artists. Below we give you a list of the songs that will be played at the concert.

Wings” (instrumental)

“Celebrate!”

“What a Man Gotta Do”

“S.O.S.”

“Hold On”

“Goodnight and Goodbye”

“That’s Just the Way We Roll”

“Still in Love with You”

“Australia”

“Hollywood”

“Just Friends”

“Games”

“Hello Beautiful”

“Inseparable”

“Take a Breath”

“When You Look Me in the Eyes”

“Year 3000″

“Summer Baby”

“Vacation Eyes”

“Sail Away”

“Little Bird”

“A Little Bit Longer”

“Can’t Have You”

“Sorry”

“BB Good”

“Shelf”

“Got Me Going Crazy”

“Video Girl”

“One Man Show”

“Pushin’ Me Away”

“Tonight”

“Lovebug”

“Burnin’ Up”

“Americana”

“Summer in the Hamptons”

“Waffle House”

“Montana Sky”

“Miracle”

“Fly with Me” and more.

When was the last time the Jonas Brothers set foot in Mexico?

The last year that the Jonas Brothers were in Mexico was in 2022, when they delighted the Mexican people with their “Remember This Tour”.

What was the last show that the Jonas Brothers gave in Mexico?

