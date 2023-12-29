“What time do you have to return to the unit?” I asked… Taxi driver who overcharged military service member

#time #return #unit #asked #Taxi #driver #overcharged #military #service #member

The back of soldiers going on vacation. Not directly related to this incident. /Chosun DB

A story has been spread that a taxi driver overcharged military service members who were about to return to their base, causing public outrage.

On the 28th, on the military-related Facebook page ‘I’ll give it to you on behalf of the Army Training Center’ (Army Daejeon), a post was posted by a military soldier who said that a taxi driver suddenly demanded nearly double the fare after asking about the time to return to the unit.

Military soldier A said, “On the 22nd, I caught a taxi at Yeoncheon Station to return from vacation. “There were 10 minutes left until the time to return to the unit,” he said. “Two men from another company were anxious because they couldn’t catch a taxi. “I knew our faces because we were in the same unit, so I asked them to ride together,” he said.

Mr. A said, “While we were riding together, the taxi driver asked, ‘What time will you be back?’ “I told him that, and he said, ‘Then you can’t go on time, right?’” “Then he said that since there were two teams on board, we had to pay more, and he asked for 18,000 won. “The estimated fare on my taxi app when I called was 10,800 won.”

Mr. A said, “We had to meet the return time, so I said, ‘Okay.’” He added, “I thought about it a lot. Is this correct? Who are we dedicating our youth to? “It was a bitter day,” he said.

Meanwhile, since the opening of Yeoncheon Station in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, where military bases are concentrated, the controversy over taxi exorbitant fares to soldiers has continued. It is known that some taxi drivers refused when military service members who were out staying overnight or on vacation requested to drive to nearby Yeoncheon Station, and forced them to drive to Soyosan Station, which was even farther away.