What time does Alianza Lima vs. play? César Vallejo for Liga 1 MAX (L1), Futbol Libre TV, DirecTV and Claro TV | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Lima Alliance vs. César Vallejo will face each other this Sunday, January 28, through the Liga 1 MAX (L1 MAX) signal via DirecTV and Claro TV from the National Stadium in a reserved match that will put the blue and white team face to face with the ‘ Poetas’ as part of the first presentation of both teams on date 1 of the Apertura Tournament of the current edition of the Peruvian First Division championship.

It is necessary to point out that the commitment between those from La Victoria and the ‘Poeta’ team is agreed to begin around 8 pm (Peruvian time) and Depor.com will give you all the details of it, where you can find the preview, the minute by minute of the duel and the post-match, with the main statements of the protagonists of the event that will paralyze both countries.

Lima Alliance vs. César Vallejo will meet again after several months, with July 29, 2023 being the last time they were face to face, leaving a 1-1 result between both squads (Jairo Veléz scored for Trujillo and for intimates, Pablo Sabbag, both from the twelve steps in the Mansiche of Trujillo).

To remember the last time they played in the capital city, we would have to go back to May of last year, when – with notes from Bryan Reyna (about to seal his transfer to Belgrano de Córdoba, Argentina) and Aldair Rodríguez (no longer in the intimate club) – those from La Victoria won 2-0.

What time does Alianza Lima vs. play? Cesar Vallejo?

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

This is how Alianza Lima arrives

Alianza Lima arrives at the match against César Vallejo as the current runner-up in Peruvian football, after losing in the grand final of League 1 against Universitario de Deportes, its classic rival, after losing on aggregate score 3-1 (1-1 in the first leg and 2-0 in the revenge match), having to see the dream of a three-time championship postponed.

In relation to the minutes of competition he had so far in his preseason, those led by Alejandro Restrepo beat Once Caldas 2-0 on the Blanquiazul Night, with a double from Hernán Barcos and an outstanding performance from Kevin Serna, match which allowed the intimates to present their team for 2024.

However, it was not the only match that Alianza Lima played before facing César Vallejo, since those from La Victoria also traveled to Trujillo (a city where their current opponent is based), to measure forces with the Universidad Católica de Chile in a match that was tied 0-0.

This is how César Vallejo arrives

In the 2023 season, the team from the north of the country was placed in eighth place in the accumulated standings at the end of the local competition, thus accessing the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana, a competition in which it will have to measure forces with Sport Huancayo for a place in the group stage.

In relation to the match that César Vallejo completed before measuring forces with Alianza Lima, it was tied 0-0 with Universitario de Deportes, at the Mansiche stadium in Trujillo, as part of the presentation of the team directed by Professor Roberto Mosquera for Poeta Night 2024.

