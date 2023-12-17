what time does it play, forecast, tickets, channel and where to watch today’s game

#time #play #forecast #tickets #channel #watch #todays #game

After the goalless first leg, Liga de Quito has the great option of being champion of the 2023 Liga Pro against Independiente del Valle at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium.

League of Quito

Valley Independent

Liga de Quito and Independiente del Valle define the new champion of the Liga Pro Ecuador | I RELEASE

12:25

Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle: prediction

On paper, Liga de Quito appears to be a slight favorite for the duel against Independiente del Valle. The average odds are 2.25 for the home team to win, 3.20 for the draw and 3.10 for the black and blue team to win.

09:17

What time does Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle play?

The final of the 2023 Ecuador Pro League between Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle is played TODAY, Sunday, December 17, starting at 16:30 local time.

Quito League vs. Independiente del Valle LIVE for the grand finale of the Ecuador Pro League 2023. With the presence of Paolo Guerrero, this match will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium from 16:30 local time via GOLTV and Star Plus. Likewise, you can follow it ONLINE FOR FREE on Libero.pe minute by minute.

Quito League vs Independiente del Valle LIVE for the Pro League final: match broadcast

Liga de Quito trusts Luis Zubeldía to reach the PRO League

The Quito League team published a message in full support of coach Luis Zubeldía:

This was the flag of the Quito League

Prior to the grand final of the Liga Pro 2023, this was the flag of the Liga de Quito fans at the team’s concentration.

Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle: prediction

On paper, Liga de Quito appears to be a slight favorite for the duel against Independiente del Valle. The average odds are 2.25 for the home team to win, 3.20 for the draw and 3.10 for the black and blue team to win.

Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle: history

Independiente del Valle 0-0 Quito League

Quito League 2-0 Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle 2-3 Quito League

Quito League 2-2 Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle 1-0 Quito League

Possible alignment of Independiente del Valle

Moses Ramirez; Augustine Garcia Basso, Matthew Carabajal, Anthony Landazuri; Matthias Fernandez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Joao Ortiz, Kendry Paez, Jhoanner Chavez, Junior Sornoza and Michael Holes.

Possible alignment of the Quito League

Alexander Dominguez; Jose Quintero, Ricardo Ade, Facundo Rodriguez, Leonel Quiñonez; Maurice Martinez, Ezekiel Piovi; Sebastian Gonzalez or Renato Ibarra; Alexander Alzugaray; Jhojan Julius and Paolo Guerrero.

What time does Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle play?

The final of the 2023 Ecuador Pro League between Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle is played TODAY, Sunday, December 17, starting at 16:30 local time.

Where to watch the final between Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle?

This return match between Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle will be broadcast LIVE on GOLTV and Star Plus.

Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle: Welcome to today’s coverage!

Good morning to all Libero.pe followers. Follow minute by minute of the incidents of the grand final of the 2023 Pro League between Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle. Paolo Guerrero could add another trophy abroad.

What time does Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle play?

Mexico: 3:30 p.m.

Peru: 4:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.

Colombia: 4:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:30 p.m.

Paradise: 6:30 p.m

Argentina: 6:30 p.m.

Brazil: 6:30 pm

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.

Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle: prediction and bets

On paper, Liga de Quito appears to be a slight favorite to take the three points against Independiente del Valle. Know the odds offered by betting houses:

BettingLiga de QuitoXInd. del ValleBetsson2.253.203.10Betano2.273.303.301XBET2.243.163.27Inkabet2.253.203.20

Where to watch Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle LIVE?

The second leg final of the Liga Pro Ecuador is broadcast by GOLTV and Star Plus. In addition, on GOLTV PLAY you can also watch the duel that will define the new champion between LDU vs IDV.

How and where to watch GOLTV LIVE?

GOLTV It is a sports channel that you find on the Movistar TV service. Channel 510 SD broadcasts the entire Ecuadorian Pro League. In addition, you can also see LIVE ONLINE on the Internet through GOLTV Play.

Preview of the final between Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle

The key is completely open, after the goalless draw that happened in the first leg. League of Quito that has the Peruvian Paolo Guerrero in its ranks, seeks to close the 2023 season with another title after the feat of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the preview of the match, the LDU coach, Luis Zubeldia accurate. “I always trust Dida. It is valuable for me and for the team. The present he is having is incredible, he gives security and confidence to his teammates… To win or become champion, we not only had to play a good game during these first 90 minutes, but also the remaining 90 minutes.“.

From the IDV side, Moisés Ramírez specified that they arrive in tune for the second final. “We are fine-tuning aspects to have defensive solidity, the group is very motivated and we are prepared for this type of games“.

Liga de Quito vs Independiente del Valle: history and results

Independiente del Valle 0-0 Quito League

Quito League 2-0 Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle 2-3 Quito League

Quito League 2-2 Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle 1-0 Quito League

Paolo Guerrero, star figure of LDU de Quito

What channel broadcasts the Quito vs Independiente del Valle match LIVE?

Argentina: GolTV Latin America, Star+

Bolivia: GolTV Latin America, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Chile: Star+, GolTV Latin America

Colombia: Star+, GolTV Latin America

Ecuador: Star+, GolTV Latin America

Mexico: Star+, GolTV Latin America

Paraguay: Star+

Peru: GolTV Latin America, Star+

Uruguay: GolTV Latin America, Star+

Venezuela: Star+, GolTV Latin America

International: GOLTV Play

Quito League vs. Independiente del Valle: Tickets

General: $30 + IMP

Tri. Oriental: $40 + IMP

Trib. Occidental: $50 + IMP

Stage: $75 + IMP

Quito League vs. Valley Independent

Quito League vs. Independiente del Valle: possible formation

League of Quito: Alexander Dominguez; Jose Quintero, Ricardo Ade, Facundo Rodriguez, Leonel Quiñonez; Maurice Martinez, Ezekiel Piovi; Sebastian Gonzalez or Renato Ibarra; Alexander Alzugaray; Jhojan Julius and Paolo Guerrero.

IDV: Moses Ramirez; Augustine Garcia Basso, Matthew Carabajal, Anthony Landazuri; Matthias Fernandez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Joao Ortiz, Kendry Paez, Jhoanner Chavez, Junior Sornoza and Michael Holes.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel