What time does Peru sub 23 vs Chile play for Pre-Olympic: Peruvian time, Chile schedules and Peru-Chille 2024 Pre-Olympic schedule | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

What time does Peru sub 23 vs Chile play for Pre-Olympic: Peruvian time, Chile schedules and Peru-Chille 2024 Pre-Olympic schedule

Peru vs Chile sub 23 schedule: find out what time they play in the premiere of the Conmebol Pre-Olympic 2024 in Venezuela. What time is the game? Check the schedules to see the meeting in Peru and Chile below.

LOOK | When does Peru vs Chile play for the Pre-Olympic

WHAT TIME DOES PERU VS CHILE SUB 23 PLAY?

The ‘Pacific Classic’ for date 1 of the group stage of the Under 23 Pre-Olympic will be played on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Misael Delgado Sports Center in Valencia, Carabobo.

PERUVIAN TIME

If you are in Peru, the Peruvian national team’s Pre-Olympic match starts at 3:00 in the afternoon.

CHILE TIME

If you are in Chile, the start time of the Peru-Chile sub 23 match is 5:00 in the afternoon.

What time does Peru vs Chile play for the Venezuela 2024 sub 23 Olympic Pre-Olympic | Photo: AFP

The 10 U-23 delegations from South America are competing from this Saturday until February 11 for the two places for Paris 2024 in the South American U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament, whose history dates back to 1960 when Peru hosted the first edition, and which for the first time time it will be held in the Caribbean country.

The competition of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will define a regional champion, a title held by Argentina, and a runner-up, a place occupied in the last edition by Brazil, which later won gold at Tokyo 2020.

