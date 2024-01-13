What time does Pumas vs Juarez play, where to watch Piero Quispe’s debut in Liga MX and what channel broadcasts

#time #Pumas #Juarez #play #watch #Piero #Quispes #debut #Liga #channel #broadcasts

Pumas vs Juárez face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, for the first date of Liga MX 2024. Piero Quispe could make his debut in Aztec soccer.

Pumas vs Juárez will play at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. | Libero composition | Pumas/Juárez

Pumas vs Juárez will face each other this Sunday, January 14, from 12:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 1:00 p.m. in Perum in a match corresponding to the first date of the Liga MX 2024 via TUD and VIX Premium. The match in which he will debut Piero Quispe It will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, a venue located in Mexico City. Find out how and where to see the commitment Live.

When does Pumas vs Juárez play?

The meeting between Pumas vs Juárez It is scheduled for this Sunday, January 14, from the Olympic University Stadium.

What time will Pumas vs Juárez be?

According to the Liga MX agenda, the debut of Piero Quispe It will be at 12:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 1:00 p.m. in Peru.

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: 12:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2.00 pm

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: 15.00 hours

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

On which channel do they broadcast Pumas vs Juárez?

The match between Pumas by Piero Quispe before Juárez It will be broadcast by TUND and VIX Premium in Mexican territory.

Costa Rica: TUDN, ViX

Dominican Republic: ViX, TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN, ViX

Guatemala: ViX, TUDN

Honduras: ViX, TUDN

Mexico: TUDN, TUDN Live, ViX

Nicaragua: ViX, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, ViX

Puerto Rico: ViX

United States: ViX

Pumas vs Juárez Entries:

The tickets for the entrances to the Pumas vs Juárez They are sold through the Ticketmaster virtual box office.

North head: 150 pesos

Cauldron: 290 pesos

Ground floor: 340 pesos

Palomar Number: 410 pesos

Palomar Goya: 470 pesos

Stage and Box: 650 pesos

Where does Pumas vs Juárez play?

The commitment between Pumas vs Juárez It will be held at the Olympic University Stadium, a venue that is owned by the National Autonomous University of Mexico and has a capacity of 72,000 attendees, and is located in Mexico City.

