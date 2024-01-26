What time is the Peru vs. match? Paraguay today for the Paris 2024 Pre-Olympic: match schedules Peru vs Paraguay: time to see the Peruvian under 23 team | SPORTS-TOTAL

#time #Peru #match #Paraguay #today #Paris #PreOlympic #match #schedules #Peru #Paraguay #time #Peruvian #team #SPORTSTOTAL

The Peruvian Under 23 team will face Paraguay this Saturday, January 27, for the third date of the Paris 2024 Pre-Olympic. Those led by ‘Chemo’ Del Solar are going for a victory despite the losses they have due to the fact that some players were not loaned by their clubs. In this note you can see what time the “everyone’s team” plays.

What time does Peru vs Paraguay play?

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Paradise: 5:00 PM

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 pm

Peru defeated Chile 1-0

Peru, with its goalkeeper Diego Romero as its figure, beat Chile 1-0 this Sunday in its debut in the South American Soccer Pre-Olympic, which will distribute two places in Paris-2024.

Midfielder Franchesco Flores scored the goal for the team coached by José Guillermo ‘Chemo’ del Solar in the 67th minute, in the match that opened Group B of this Under-23 tournament, in which Argentina faces Paraguay in the second hour.

Chile had had the best chances of the match at the Misael Delgado stadium, in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, but they lacked aim and when they did have it they crashed into goalkeeper Romero.

Flores, who had entered as a substitute, had the calm that his rivals lacked.

The Peruvian team ended up with ten men due to the expulsion of Mathías Llontop for a double warning.

Chile started the match with three clear chances in the first 10 minutes of play, with shots by César Pérez, Lucas Assadi and Lucas Cepeda. Romero, in Cepeda’s play, had the first of the interventions with which he would support Peru when his opponents besieged him.

Peru, faced with this clean and jerk, decided to delay meters and take extreme care.

Thus, the Peruvians managed to neutralize the southern offensive, but the second half began just as the first had started.

Just after the intermission, Romero blocked a shot from Pérez from mid-range.

‘Chemo’ del Solar made moves to try to readjust his team and the players who entered the field ended up being fundamental; while the Chilean coach, Nicolás Córdova, added more gunpowder with the entry of the promising forward Damián Pizarro.

Romero would once again be the protagonist when he came out for a clash with Pizarro when he went in search of a center in the heart of the area.

And the goal came… Peruvian!

Guillermo Larios, a player from Peru born in Santiago de Chile, held the ball with his back to the goal and took advantage of Flores’ movement, entering the area from the left. Larios’ pass was impeccable and Flores’ cutback and subsequent definition were not far behind.

Despite the disadvantage, La Roja continued to put pressure.

The expulsion of Llontop, with time running out, was the last test that Peru had to overcome. He did so, holding on to score his first three points.