What time will Peru vs. start? Uruguay today for Pre-Olympic 2024, schedule of the Peru Sub 23 vs. match. Uruguay, time to see the Peruvian under 23 team | SPORTS-TOTAL

The Peruvian Under 23 team will face Uruguay this Tuesday, January 30, 2024 for the fourth and final date of the Paris 2024 Pre-Olympic. Those led by ‘Chemo’ Del Solar are going for a victory despite the absences they have due to the fact that some players They were not loaned by their clubs. In this note you can see what time the “everyone’s team” plays.

What time does Peru vs Uruguay play?

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Paradise: 5:00 PM

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 pm

This is how Peru Sub 23 arrives

Paraguay beat Peru 1-0 this Saturday and was on the verge of qualifying for the final phase of the South American Olympic Qualifiers towards Paris-2024, in Group B, which it shares with Argentina and Uruguay.

A great goal from Marcelo Fernández in the 18th minute made the difference in favor of the team coached by Carlos Jara Saguier.

La Albirroja was dominant at the Misael Delgado stadium in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, but only Fernández, with an unstoppable three-finger shot from outside the area after a quick triangulation with Marcelo Pérez, was able to break the wall built by the Peruvian goalkeeper, Diego. Rosemary.

Paraguay now leads the group with seven points in three games played, followed by Argentina, with four points; and Peru, with three. Neither Uruguay nor Chile, who face each other this Saturday in the second hour (7:00 p.m. local/11:00 p.m. GMT), have added.

The two best in the bracket will go to the next round, a quadrangular that will define the two places in the Olympic Games offered by this U-23 tournament.

Marcelo Fernández’s goal, his second in the competition, reflected on the scoreboard the good commitment played by the Guaraníes, with Diego Gómez very active.

