What to do if the flu lasts a long time?

There is an increase in flu cases with the winter season. Internal Medicine Specialist Prof. Dr. Osman Erk shared information that will guide everyone about the disease, which can sometimes be life-threatening. Here are their explanations:

Prof. Dr. Osman Erk

Difference from flu and Covid

All three diseases are different in terms of the causative viruses and the complaints they cause. While flu and Covid have high fever, dry cough, headache and weakness, there is no high fever in the common cold and there is a significant runny nose. Sometimes flu may cause a runny nose and sore throat, but these symptoms are in the background. While the flu puts the person in a miserable state, the general condition is good in the cold. Flu and Covid are upper respiratory diseases. Many viruses other than the common cold can cause flu infections in the upper respiratory tract. Since the symptoms of flu and Covid are similar, both diseases can only be distinguished by testing.

Risk groups

People over the age of 65, those living in nursing homes, people with chronic diseases (COPD, asthma, heart failure, neurological disease, kidney disease, cancer, cancer, diabetes), children, pregnant women and healthcare workers are at risk groups. It is recommended that those who live in homes with elderly people and young children, and especially those who care for these children, get the flu vaccine.

Ways of protection

It is very important to get vaccinated and pay attention to hygiene conditions in protecting against the disease. People with flu should be avoided as much as possible, if the same environment is shared, it should be ventilated frequently and hands should be washed frequently with soapy water. During the flu season, it is important for health to stay away from crowds, pay attention to social distance, sleep regularly, eat a balanced diet, exercise, and not use alcohol and cigarettes.

Antibiotic warning

Antibiotics should never be used in flu infections. Using antibiotics for any reason disrupts the intestinal flora and increases the tendency to infections. There is no positive effect of herbal teas, vitamin C and other special nutritional supplements. To strengthen the immune system, it is important to consume plenty of organic, fresh vegetables and fruits and not to skip meals. Vegetables and fruits out of season should not be consumed. Pesticides and hormones contained in such poor quality foods disrupt the immune system.

Here are the danger signs

Flu can turn into a serious, life-threatening illness such as pneumonia. Therefore, if there is no improvement in symptoms within 7 days, a doctor should be consulted. Especially in people at risk, if the infection progresses to the lungs, this is usually pneumonia caused by bacteria. Then antibiotics can be used under doctor’s supervision.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FLU VACCINE

– Can I get the flu vaccine during the winter months?

Since there are seasonal changes, it is recommended to get vaccinated right at the beginning of the flu season, before catching the flu. Since the flu epidemic starts later today and continues until the end of May, the end of October and the beginning of November are ideal for vaccination. However, people who have not caught the flu can also have it done during the winter months.

– Is it 100 percent protective?

We often encounter people who say, “I got the flu shot, but I still caught the flu.” Many people expect to never get sick from the vaccine. However, as with every vaccine, 100 percent protection is not possible with the flu vaccine. This vaccine is 70-90 percent protective. Immunity is achieved 10-20 days after vaccination. Its effect lasts for up to 6 months. Since the immune system of people over the age of 65 is not fully functioning, the response to the vaccine is slower and less frequent. Despite this, it is known that the vaccine is very effective in this age group and the mortality rate is significantly reduced.

– Are there any side effects?

Side effects of the flu vaccine are usually mild and short-lived, especially compared to the symptoms of a severe case of flu. The side effects of the flu vaccine that affect the whole body are also extremely limited.

– Does it also protect against Covid-19?

The flu vaccine does not prevent Covid-19, but it may help the body fight the virus. When people who have had the flu vaccine are infected with coronavirus, these individuals may have a milder disease than those who have not been vaccinated.

– Who should not get vaccinated?

People who have had serious reactions to the flu vaccine they received in the past years, babies under 6 months of age, those with egg-protein allergy, those in the first 3 months of pregnancy, people who have had Guillain-Barre syndrome (muscle weakness, loss of reflexes, tingling in the body) within 6 weeks after receiving the flu vaccine before. People who have a rare disease that can cause influenza (a rare disease that can cause fever) and those who have a fever should not get the flu vaccine.