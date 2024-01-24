What to eat to sleep better? A specialist speaks out – La Nouvelle Tribune

#eat #sleep #specialist #speaks #Nouvelle #Tribune

Worldwide, 30% of people are affected by a sleep disorder. Insomnia would be the main one of these various ailments. While several techniques exist to make it easier to fall asleep and have a better night’s sleep, more and more experts are calling for greater attention to one point in particular: nutrition.

Professor of nutritional sciences, Erica Jansen recently conducted a study whose results were published in the journal The Conversation. The idea? To determine whether adults (aged 18 and over), following government recommendations (i.e. consuming fruits and vegetables every day) had a better night’s sleep than others.

Certain foods better suited to sleep

To do this, Jansen studied data that was collected between 2011 and 2016. And the results were considered quite astonishing. Indeed, it turned out that adults who did not consume enough fruitsof vegetablesof legumes or of Whole grains slept less well and for less time than the others. A second analysis demonstrated that by carrying out a “cure” of vegetables and fruits (three months before studying the results), people slept better and suffered less from insomnia.

But then, what foods should you eat to sleep better? The study proved that the consumption of fatty fish such as salmonof dairy products as well as kiwis and finally, Red fruits (like cherries, strawberries, blueberries) implied better sleep, because they provide melatonin (the sleep hormone). Beans or oatmealrich in fiber, provide an essential amino acid for sleep, tryptophan.

Alcohol, coffee and burgers should be avoided

On the other hand, what you should avoid consuming are the saturated fats found in burgersTHE fries and highly processed foods. You also need to know how to put aside refined carbohydrates, which are found in particular in white bread or even pasta. Finally, it is necessary at all costs avoid alcohol before sleeping which disrupts falling asleep, sleep cycles and the general duration of the night. Caffeine should also be avoidedbe exciting.