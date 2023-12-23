what to expect at Christmas? The interview with Pierangelo Clerici

#expect #Christmas #interview #Pierangelo #Clerici

Like every Christmas, Covid is back in the news. Movement and frequent contact increase the risk of contagion. The trend of infections has, moreover, been on the rise for months and the risk is that of confusing the infection with the flu, or worse, with a simple cold. “This is not the case, especially for certain categories of citizens” points out Dr. Pierangelo Clerici, microbiologist and president of the Italian clinical microbiology association (Amcli).

Doctor Clerici, what is Covid today? And how dangerous is it?

“It is a much weaker syndrome than the one we experienced in 2020 and 2021, all thanks to widespread vaccination and a natural herd immunity that has spread through the disease. What still remains an important risk factor is obviously the age and state of health of the individual. Fragile patients, even if vaccinated, and the elderly remain at risk categories”.

Do you still end up in hospital?

“Yes, it’s possible, the numbers tell us. However, consider that in approximately 70 – 75% of current hospitalized patients, Covid is a complication of another pathological state. The people actually hospitalized for Covid fluctuate between 20 and 25% and are mainly found in general medical departments. A small percentage, which this week rose to 2.6%, is in intensive care. These numbers are very far from those of two or three years ago, but between the end of December and January a significant peak is expected which could put the most fragile categories at risk.”

What variant is circulating now and what are the risks?

“The variant that circulates the most is Pirola with its sub-variant called Jn1, then we have Eris which has a significant diffusion speed and is the one that worries us most because it has a small additional mutation of the spike protein, and which therefore could escape those who have not been vaccinated with the fifth dose. This is why it is strongly recommended to those who are most at risk.”

What are the symptoms of these new variants?

“The same as always, mainly fever, cough or respiratory syndrome, but in healthy patients there isn’t that hunger for air that characterized infections in the past. The scenario obviously changes if we’re talking about frail or over 70s: these are the ones in whom we need to concentrate.”

How is vaccination going for these categories?

“Many people have become tired of getting vaccinated: we have dropped from 80, 85% of those vaccinated with the first and second doses, to 70% with the third and 11% with the fourth. Today we are talking about very few people vaccinated with the fifth dose. And it is dramatic especially for certain categories: for those over ninety, the number of people vaccinated is around 10%, between 80 and 90 it is around 5%, and it is a big mistake.”

Why? Aren’t other vaccinations enough?

“No, because the fifth dose was obtained on the basis of the variations of the disease, in particular with the sub-variants of Omicron that were not present before. This is why the fifth dose in frail people has an important value”.

Are swabs still important?

“Today, the concomitance of Covid and flu should lead people to get swabs to understand what they are suffering from, in the presence of flu or respiratory pathology, especially if they are in contact with fragile people. The swab that can give certainty is only the molecular one, because the antigenic one, perhaps bought in a pharmacy, always has a high risk of error”.

What is “flurona”?

“It is the concomitance of flu and Covid, a situation that is not easy to manage, especially in the most critical patients because the load on the respiratory system is heavy. Then we must say that there are many viruses in circulation in this period, such as rhinoviruses for example , so the possibility of co-infection is not remote, especially during the Christmas period.”

How do we defend ourselves?

“As has always been done: if you travel on crowded public transport in this period, for example, it would be a good idea to wear a mask. For many, Covid has become like a cold, but this is not the case, especially for millions of more disadvantaged Italians. And between the end of December and January there will be the peak of infections.”

Because Covid is still capable of knocking people out for weeks

Has the virus changed?

“A virus always mutates. The Eris variant, for example, increases contagiousness, but it is no longer pathogenic, that is, it does not cause a more serious disease. The problem is that by spreading more quickly it can affect many more types of patients and be more harmful” .

Who are we talking about when we talk about fragile people?

“For example, all elderly people over 70 and people with pathologies. Those most at risk are pulmonary, cardiovascular, diabetes and those that depress the immune defenses. This category also includes cancer patients who may be undergoing chemotherapy and have very low immune defenses or to those waiting for a transplant. The risk could be mitigated by vaccination, but the fifth dose is struggling to take off. There is a lot of attention on the anti-flu vaccine, and little on the one against Covid and it’s a shame.”

Are there institutional responsibilities in this?

“Perhaps there was a lack of clear and correct communication, but anyone can find out about times and methods on institutional sites. In my opinion today we are witnessing a balance between making people responsible without scaring them. Up until the third dose we acted on persuasion, but you cannot be the citizens’ guardians forever. What you can do is provide all the necessary information, but then the responsibility lies with the individual.”

What should we expect for Christmas?

“Every year in this period there is an increase due to environmental conditions, the respiratory system is put under stress and is therefore easier to absorb viruses. Furthermore, there is a greater circulation of viruses due to the fact that the people meet in closed places: this leads to an increase in infections.”

I leave you with the question of questions: will we ever free ourselves from Covid?

“I have my own personal belief, I believe that Covid can decrease in severity, but if it remains a pathology at risk for the fragile we will have to think about an annual vaccination like for the flu. A virus by definition does not disappear unless it kills its natural hosts, so it is likely that we will keep it for life. However, it would be desirable that, in September, the anti-covid campaign on the new variants was combined with the one against the flu”.

