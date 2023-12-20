What to expect from the real estate and housing market in 2024? Here’s what executives say – Executive Digest

#expect #real #estate #housing #market #Heres #executives #Executive #Digest

Portugal is currently going through a serious housing crisis, with real estate market prices rising and inflation making access to a home more difficult. However, at the end of the year, what can we expect for 2024?

Executive Digest consulted executives in this sector to understand the forecasts for the real estate and housing market in 2024.

Rui Torgal, CEO of ERA Portugal

In a more uncertain economic context, such as the current one, I am convinced that the real estate market in 2024 will have two distinct moments characterized by asymmetrical speeds: first, a greater slowness marking the 1st half of the year, due to the prudence imposed by the situation; and a 2nd semester dominated by a recovery in confidence and a consequent greater dynamism.

I therefore believe that we will see tighter risk assessment criteria from banks, especially in the 1st half of the year. But I believe that we are far from seeing a generalized brake and even further away from a crisis similar to the subprime crisis.

In addition, I still expect a year of corrections in the level of the average sale price of houses, which, however, will continue to rise, but at a more moderate pace. And, as a result of the context, there may be some cooling in demand and an increase in the average sales time, especially in the 1st half of the year.

Still, with the stabilization of inflation over the first six months and the predictable decrease in interest rates from the 2nd semester onwards, assuming nothing else changes, I anticipate that the volume of transactions will remain similar to that of 2023.

In terms of rentals, in 2023 the price was artificially controlled with measures imposed by the Government that prevented rents from increasing above 2%. This decision, however, had the perverse effect of removing supply rather than stimulating it and, at the same time, contributed very significantly to the rise in rents through new rental contracts. In 2024, it seems that the Government will drop this standard and, therefore, it is expected that investor confidence will return and there will be potential growth in supply. However, considering the small number of houses available for rent on the national market, it is very likely that there will be further increases in the average price

Manuel Alvarez, President of RE/MAX Portugal

In 2022, the Portuguese real estate market reflected the effects of international instability caused by the armed conflict in Eastern Europe, which resulted, as we all know, in an increase in the prices of raw materials, energy and many other products, and ultimately, inflation and interest rates. On the other hand, supply continued to fail to keep up with demand, which is why successive price increases were natural, especially housing prices.

However, this scenario began to change little by little in 2023, which is why we have seen drops in the price per square meter in an increasing number of municipalities in the country. This has been contributed to by an increase in price drops, an increase in the number of licensed dwellings, an increase in the number of completed homes and a slowdown in the prices of construction materials, all of which have a direct impact on supply and consequently on price developments. Therefore, what we have seen in recent months is a natural adjustment (understood by the law of supply and demand) of the values ​​practiced, an adjustment that will continue in 2024.

Therefore, despite the uncertainties caused by international instability, the prospects for the real estate market in 2024 are positive, with the forecasts of a decrease in reference interest rates, a decrease in inflation and a consequent increase in the purchasing power of the Portuguese, a reality. slight cooling in demand and greater dynamism in supply. But it is also true that this evolution will not be uniform across all municipalities in the country, due to the specific realities of each region and the behavior of the various entities involved in it.

In short, 2024 will be a year of challenges, but as there will always be immense opportunities for growth and development that we should not be oblivious to and despite the scarcity of supply (in number and diversity), we highlight a set of positive indicators that allow the real estate sector reinforce confidence and predict positive developments.

Patrícia Santos, CEO of ZOme

The Portuguese real estate market is expected to register a slowdown in 2024, in line with the evolution of the national and international economy. The main trends are:

Slowdown in price growth: A slowdown in property price growth is anticipated in 2024. Although the house price index increased by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2023, according to INE data, it is expected that the pace slows down due to the exhaustion of fiscal stimulus measures, high interest rates, reduced family income and reduced access to financing. This slowdown will be most noticeable in urban areas.

Retraction in the number of transactions: mainly due to a shortage of supply. In the first half of 2023, there was a reduction of 21.8%, with 68,117 homes transacted. This trend is driven by the economic and political situation, with the lack of supply unable to keep up with demand, a scenario that is likely to persist.

Growth in demand for sustainable properties: driven by growing awareness of the environmental and social impacts of consumer decisions. There is a growing concern about choosing properties that reduce the carbon footprint and optimize comfort and well-being.

Digitalization and innovation: they are reshaping the interaction of buyers and sellers in the real estate market. Online platforms, virtual visits and digitalized purchasing processes exemplify how technology facilitates access to information, evaluation, risk management, negotiation and financing of properties.

It is expected that, despite the more moderate pace of growth in prices and the decrease in transactions, the real estate market will continue to be dynamic and competitive. Professionals in the sector need to adjust to emerging trends, focusing on innovation, differentiation and strategies based on quality of service, proximity and customer support, continuous training, adoption of advanced technologies and the creation of value for all parties involved . In this context, we will continue to reinforce our strategy of driving innovation and humanization, to find solutions for customers and to create a unique and memorable experience.

Patrícia de Melo e Liz, CEO, Savills Portugal

The trajectory of the housing market in Portugal in 2024 presents a mix of promises and challenges, influenced by internal dynamics and global uncertainties. The residential segment is witnessing divergent forces impacting different aspects, reflecting both opportunities and challenges.

The interest of foreign investors in developing projects in Portugal will persist. However, the housing crisis affecting social classes with lower incomes continues to be a significant problem. In this scenario, which is still uncertain regarding the stabilization of interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, it is expected that the first half of 2024 will be marked by cautious decision-making on the part of investors.

On the other hand, the evolution of the political and legislative panorama in Portugal presents uncertainties as well as potential. Although government fluctuations may disturb investors, there is an opportunity to reconsider policies, particularly with regard to the Non-Habitual Resident Regime (RRNH). There is a call for the government to recognize the real estate segment as a vital economic engine and not as a source of social problems, calling for a strategic approach to incentives and regulation.

In the luxury residential market, projects in Lisbon point to a robust scenario, with numerous developments underway. However, this segment is expected to register a moderate increase of 2% in 2024, reflecting a scenario marked by a scarcity of supply and the liquidity of buyers, who are less dependent on credit.

Overall, the Portuguese real estate market may experience a slowdown in price increases due to the impact of inflation on demand. This trend contrasts with the resilience recorded in the prime residential segment.

The housing market experience in 2024 will require a balance between addressing social challenges, promoting continued investor confidence and strategic use of incentives. Collaboration between the parties involved is essential to address pressing issues affecting various social strata and guide the market towards a balanced response.

Sylvia Bozzo, Imovirtual

On Imovirtual, as on any Portal, we have access to the advertised prices of properties, not the final sales prices. Based on this, what has been happening and what should continue for 2024 is a slowdown, but still a slight increase in prices at national level. This is much more influenced by the interior and regions neighboring large centers. These, despite having room to increase prices, continue to have much more competitive absolute values. In large centers like Lisbon and Porto, I believe it will stabilize.

Regarding rent, I believe it will continue to increase, but at a much lower level than in 2023, somewhere around 6 to 8%. This is due to two factors. One because we are already at a high level of income. Another is that with the tendency for interest rates to stabilize, demand for rentals may slow down as there is a migration towards purchasing, which becomes more attractive again.

The European Central Bank (ECB) in the last 2 meetings kept the interest rate stable with a maximum of 4%, which is an improvement compared to the rates that have been growing consecutively since mid-2022. Discussions are now from the perspective of when they start to go down. In any case, I believe that 2024 will be a more promising year for the real estate market with slightly more attractive loan costs, which could help increase the number of transactions.