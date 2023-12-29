What to look forward to in 2024? (Piloted cosmonautics) – Kosmonautix.cz

#Piloted #cosmonautics #Kosmonautix.cz

After the day before yesterday we presented the most anticipated events of 2024 in unmanned cosmonautics, it is time for an article that will focus on the most anticipated moments of manned cosmonautics. And even though cargo spaceships do not carry any astronauts in their guts, this category will be included in this article. Cargo ships carry supplies to space stations, where they are used by astronauts. In addition to the events on the ISS, we will also lightly hint at plans related to the Chinese space station Tiangong, and we will not miss topics related to commercial flights to orbit. We must not forget India either, which will not put a man into orbit in 2024, but is preparing flight tests that clearly belong on this list.

So far, it looks like 2024 is off to a rough start in terms of manned launches. The private mission Axiom-3, which will be commanded by the American Michael López-Alegría, will be piloted by the Italian Walter Villadei (he has a suborbital flight in SpaceShipTwo on the Galactic 01 mission from June of this year), the mission specialists will will be the Turk Alper Gezeravcı and the Swede Marcus Wandt. It is the last-named who probably attracts the most attention, as he is the first member of the group of European cosmonauts selected in 2022 to reach orbit. Paradoxically, none of the career astronauts (they are currently undergoing two years of training) will get the first place, but a member of the reserve unit. It is worth noting, however, that while the Axiom 3 mission will spend approximately 10 days on the ISS, career astronauts expect six-month stays. This mission is also interesting in that, in theory, it could launch from the SLC-40 ramp at CCSFS, which in recent months received a service ramp and a crew access arm.

We also have a very interesting start in January. the launch of Falcon 9 is planned for January 29, which will transport the Cygnus cargo spacecraft intended for the NG-20 mission to low orbit. This is a consequence of the events of the last two years. Antares rockets, which were normally carried by Cygnus ships, can no longer be used in their current form. First of all, they lack RD-181 rocket engines. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sanctions were adopted against Russia by the Western world, to which Russia responded, among other things, by stopping the export of its rocket engines to the USA, which also concerns the mentioned RD-181s. In addition, parts of the first stages of Antares rockets were produced at the Ukrainian enterprises Yuzhmash and Yuzhnoye. However, these production capacities were already hit as strategic targets at the beginning of the invasion, and it is uncertain when they will be able to resume operations.

Northrop Grumman, which operates the Antares rockets and Cygnus ships, has therefore begun development of a new version of the Antares 330 carrier that will use only American technology, including Firefly Aerospace’s Miranda rocket engines. But we won’t see this new version until 2025. In order for Cygnus ships to be able to supply the ISS in the meantime, Northrop Grumman has purchased three Falcon 9 rocket launches from SpaceX, which will carry three Cygnus cargo ships. The NG-20 mission just mentioned will be the first of this trio.

On February 4, 2024 at 09:30:08 CET, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko will break the record of his compatriot Gennady Padajlka in the total length of space flights. The record so far stands at 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds. The launch of the Russian Progress MS-26 cargo spaceship is scheduled for February 15, and the first mission of 2024, which will provide a rotation of crews to the ISS, is scheduled to launch around mid-February. The Falcon 9 will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft on the Crew-8 mission. Space novice Matthew Dominick will be the commander of the ship, and his compatriot Michael Barratt will be the pilot, for whom this will be his third space flight. The United States will also be represented in the position of 1st mission specialist, which was occupied by Jeanette Epps. The only non-American on the crew of this mission will be Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebjonkin.

On March 4, the cargo ship Dragon 2 should leave for the International Space Station, which will deliver supplies for the crew, scientific experiments and several CubeSats as part of the CRS-30 mission. The first Russian manned mission of 2024 will be Soyuz MS-25, which is scheduled to launch on March 21. The following text may be a bit familiar to you in some ways, because due to the problems of the Soyuz MS-22 ship (and the launch of the empty Soyuz MS-23), a domino effect has occurred and the missions are moving. Commander Oleg Novitsky is scheduled to launch in Soyuz MS-25, for whom this will be the fourth space mission. That the second seat will be occupied by a lady from Belarus was already clear at the time when the launch of Soyuz MS-24 was planned for 2023. Now we already know that Marina Vasilevskaja will sit in Soyuz MS-25, for whom it will be a cosmic premiere. The third member of the crew will be American Tracy Caldwell-Dyson, for whom this will be her third space mission.

After twelve days spent on the ISS, Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya will return to Earth in Soyuz MS-24, which launched in September 2023. However, the mentioned pair will not be joined on the return by Tracy Caldwell-Dyson, who will remain on the ISS, but by her compatriot Loral O’Hara , which launched in Soyuz MS-24. If you are wondering what will be the fate of Oleg Kononenko and Nikolaj Chub, who started in Soyuz MS-24, then the answer is simple. He will spend another half year or so on the ISS and will return in September (after more than a year non-stop in orbit) in Soyuz MS-25 together with Tracy Caldwell-Dyson. But back to the end of the first quarter of 2024. In March, we could also see the launch of the Cygnus cargo spacecraft on the NG-21 mission, which will be the second Cygnus launched by the Falcon. Personally, it seems very short after the NG-20 mission and I wouldn’t be surprised at the shift.

So far, the flight test of Gaganyaan-1 for India’s manned space program is planned for the first quarter of 2024. It is not entirely clear whether this deadline will be met. The Indians announced that they would proceed to the test only after carrying out tests of the rescue system TV-D1, TV-D2, TV-D3 and TV-D4, while only the first one has been carried out so far. For the Gaganyaan-1 mission, an LVM-3 launch vehicle certified for the launch of manned missions will lift off from the Sriharikota spaceport and deliver the spacecraft to an orbit with a perigee height of 170 km and an apogee height of 408 km. During the third orbit around the Earth, the orbit should become round. According to Indian sources, the landing should be similar to the TV-D1 test mission.

April 14 may be the day the Starliner spacecraft carries the first astronauts into orbit. The commander of the ship will be the experienced American astronaut Barry Wilmore, for whom it will be the third space flight. The pilot of the mission, the American Sunita Williams, is equally experienced. The ship will be launched from Florida’s SLC-41 launch pad by an Atlas V rocket and the Starliner will make its way to the International Space Station, where it will dock. As part of a manned test mission, the two-man crew will spend a few days here, after which they will return to Earth with a landing on land – most likely in New Mexico. the Starliner program has racked up significant delays in recent years, and the Boe CFT manned test mission is the last major test missing from completing the certification process. Even if the Starliner overcomes this last hurdle without problems and on schedule, it is not very likely that its first operational mission with rotating crews to the ISS will make it in 2024.

Without further details, the Polaris Dawn mission, which we already wrote about in last year’s manned cosmonautics outlook for 2023, is planned for April 2024. However, the mission’s preparation has been delayed, and even the April date may not be definitive. The commander of the all-American crew is to be Jarred Isaacman, for whom this will be the second space mission (he already flew on the Inspiration4 mission in 2021), pilot Scott Poteet, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. The Crew Dragon ship will not connect with the ISS or any other body during this mission (similar to the already mentioned Inspiration4). However, the crew will certainly not be bored – 38 scientific experiments await them, as well as the first amateur ascent into free space. For the first time, heavy spacesuits from SpaceX developed for ascents into free space, during which the entire cabin of the ship is depressurized, will be tested. The mission will also test the direct laser connection of the ship with Starlink satellites, which should bring higher transmission capacity. And to make matters worse, the mission is supposed to go higher than any Crew Dragon ship has ever flown. The historical record for Earth orbit set by the Gemini 11 mission may also be in jeopardy. The height of the apogee should initially be 1400 km, later it will be reduced to 750 km.

If you feel that there is not much waiting for us in April, I will add one more attractive event. In April 2024, United Launch Alliance’s second Vulcan rocket could lift off, carrying a Dream Chaser mini-shuttle named Tenacity. It will be the first ever orbital flight of this mini-space shuttle to supply the ISS station. As part of the SNC Demo-1 mission, the mini-shuttle will travel to the station, where it will be captured by the station arm and then attached to the Harmony or Unity module. After leaving the station, the machine will drop its Shooting Star service module, which will burn up with unnecessary things in the atmosphere. Thanks to the heat shield, the mini-shuttle itself will then survive the passage through the atmosphere and land on the Shuttle Landing Facility runway at the Kennedy Center, where it will deliver the necessary cargo from the ISS.

In the second quarter, India wants to carry out the Gaganyaan 2 mission, which is extremely bold. ISRO has announced that after the Gaganyaan 1 mission (planned for the first quarter of 2024), it wants to conduct four more tests of the rescue system before proceeding with the Gaganyaan-2 mission, which will have the humanoid robot Vyommitra on board. This schedule is very tight indeed and delays are virtually certain. We know almost nothing about the planned progress of the Gaganyaan 2 mission. The unmanned ship is again set to launch an LVM-3 rocket certified for manned missions, but data on the planned orbit is not yet available.

Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch in July with the Cygnus spacecraft, which is intended for the NG-22 mission. Even in this case, the distance from the previous start seems too short to me, and I would not be surprised by a postponement. This mission is set to be the third and final time the Falcon 9 will launch a Cygnus spacecraft. In mid-August, the Falcon 9 should deliver the Crew Dragon manned ship into orbit for the Crew-9 mission. At this time, we do not know the complete crew of this mission. More precisely, we only know the name of her commander. The pilot of the mission will be the American Zena Cardman, who will fly for the first time. Japanese Kimija Jui (second space flight) and Russian Alexander Gorbunov were nominated for the positions of mission specialists.

On September 11, the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft is scheduled to launch into orbit, bringing Commander Alexei Ovchinin to the ISS station, for whom this will be his third stay in orbit. But he will experience his fourth launch, as he was on board the Soyuz MS-10, whose launch ended in a rocket crash and the ship was saved thanks to the rescue system. He will be accompanied in the Soyuz MS-10 by his compatriot Ivan Vagner (second space flight) and the American Donald Petit (fourth space flight). In theory, the launch of the Ax-4 mission could come in October, during which the Crew Dragon ship will transport a four-member crew to the ISS, which will spend around ten days there. However, no crew members for this mission have been announced yet.

The launch of the Artemis 2 mission is still officially planned for November 2024, which would be the unequivocal highlight of manned cosmonautics that year. After all, it is supposed to be a piloted test mission to check the systems of the Orion ship. As part of this mission, a crew of four will fly around the moon, and humanity will thus return to the vicinity of the moon after more than half a century. But mission commander American Reid Wiseman (second space flight), pilot Victor Glover (second space flight) from the USA and both mission specialists, American Christina Koch (second space flight) and Canadian Jeremy Hansen (second space flight) with their missions in 2024 is very likely not to be seen. Although NASA still states in its documents that it expects the launch of Artemis 2 at the end of 2024, it is already almost an open secret that the deadline cannot be met and the launch will slip to 2025. However, we can certainly look forward to assembly and tests in 2024 SLS rockets for the Artemis 2 mission.

In December, ISRO plans to conduct a third flight test under the Gaganyaan programme. Also in this case, the humanoid robot Vyommitra is supposed to be on board. In 2024 (without specifying the quarter or month) we should see the premiere of another spacecraft. Specifically, it will be the HTV-X from the Japanese space agency JAXA, which will be launched by the H3 rocket. As the name suggests, the basis of this ship is based on the HTV ships that carried supplies to the ISS. By simplifying the design, the take-off weight of the HTV-X should be reduced to 15,500 kg (from 16,500 kg for the HTV), while the maximum payload weight will increase to 7,200 kg (from 6,000 kg for the HTV).

As you could see for yourself in the previous lines, there is really a lot waiting for us in 2024. We will see the premieres of several spacecraft and perhaps the first amateur ascent into free space. Also at the end of this article, it is necessary to draw attention to the possibility of changes. Planned launches may be postponed, the schedule of flights to space stations may change due to unexpected events, but let’s believe that manned cosmonauts will avoid problems in 2024.

