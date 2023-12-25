What to use instead of dye for gray hair? Put it in a pot and pour water over it. It works better than graying at a hairdresser

#dye #gray #hair #Put #pot #pour #water #works #graying #hairdresser

Although gray hair can add charm, many women decide to dye their hair immediately after noticing it. There is a trick thanks to which you will not have to visit the hairdresser every month to cover silver hair. You will need a product from the kitchen.

With age, fewer and fewer dyes are delivered to the hair matrix, which is why the strands begin to take on a light, gray-beige color. This is an inevitable process, but each of us would prefer it to start as late as possible. If you already have silver threads on your head, you don’t have to dye or pluck them out. Instead, reach for… potatoes!

How to darken gray hair without dyeing it? Rub this into your scalp

Water from boiled potatoes can dye your hair and cover gray hair. The natural dye contained in the solution not only strengthens and nourishes the strands, but also darkens them. It works like a hair dye and a regenerating mask in one. Sounds funny? Check it out for yourself! Just throw 6 potato peels into the pot, pour 4 cups of water and cook for 15 minutes. Leave the mixture to cool and then strain it through a strainer. Pour the resulting mixture onto your hair and massage your scalp. After 5 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water. You can also rub the decoction into your hair, wrap it in a towel and leave it for 30 minutes. The rinse will then be more effective and your strands will be darker. It is worth performing this treatment once a week.

Tricks for gray hair. Use nut or onion shells

You can also replace potato peels with soft walnut shells. Put the shells into half a liter of hot water and leave for an hour. After this time, strain the mixture and rinse your hair with it. The mixture will enhance your natural hair color and reduce gray hairs. Brunettes, brown haired and red-haired women can also use onion peels. Blondes should not use them because the onion will give their hair a coppery tint. Thanks to home rinses, your hair will regain its former color, grow faster and shine beautifully.