What types exist and which are the most dangerous

Palpitations, dizziness, syncope, chest pain, loss of consciousness… are some of the symptoms that arrhythmias can cause. There are some arrhythmias that are behind sudden cardiac death and others that significantly increase the risk of stroke. Those that can cause death instantly are less frequent, but those that are not as fulminant end up causing greater mortality because they affect many people.

It is defined as arrhythmia any heart rate that is above or below normalcalled sinus, which is between 60 and 100 beats per minute at rest.

Classification of arrhythmias: slow and fast

Arrhythmias can be divided into two large groups: tachyarrhythmias, which are characterized by fast heart rates; and bradyarrhythmias, which are abnormal heart rhythms with low heart rates.

Bradyarrhythmias

Autrioventricular block . It is the most common bradyarrhythmia and usually causes loss of consciousness. “Normally it is detected because the patient has a loss of consciousness or severe dizziness or because in a routine examination Low heart rate is found, below 40-50 beats per minute “explains Manuel Anguita, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC). If a cause that can be corrected is not identified – there almost never is – the treatment is the implantation of a pacemaker.

These two types of arrhythmias “are dangerous because they can cause syncope and also heart failure,” comments the cardiologist. But they have an important advantage: “If we implant a pacemaker and we control the heart failure, the patient can lead a normal life.”

Tachyarrhythmias

Ventricular tachycardias . Here you can talk about ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation . The latter is the most serious arrhythmia because it causes numerous sudden cardiac deaths. “80% of sudden deaths, which kill 30,000 Spaniards a year, are due to malignant arrhythmias,” emphasizes Ignacio Fernández Lozano, head of the Arrhythmia Section at the Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital (Madrid).

Warning symptoms of the most dangerous arrhythmias

atrial fibrillation

The most common sustained arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation., which affects approximately one million people in Spain. “It is an arrhythmia that kills a lot because it has a tendency to produce blood clots in the heart and, as a consequence, strokes with high mortality,” says Lozano.

“It is usually detected because the patient notices irregular palpitations or because the doctor diagnoses it in a routine examination by listening to the patient, taking the pulse or performing an electrocardiogram,” says Anguita, who clarifies that many people do not notice any symptoms.

Apart from palpitations (or the feeling that the heart is going faster than normal) and discomfort, atrial fibrillation can manifest itself through the decompensation of other pathologies that the patient suffers from, such as heart failure. “Some people also experience difficulty breathing (dyspnea) and dizziness“, describes Lozano. However, he insists that “the symptoms can be a bit nonspecific.”

Fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia

The big problem that arises ventricular fibrillation is that it does not warn. When it occurs, it leads to death if rapid action cannot be taken or resuscitation maneuvers are unsuccessful. In cases where it is possible to move the patient forward, it is necessary to study their heart to look for the problem that has caused the arrhythmia. “Usually they are coronary problems, or an old or recent myocardial infarction,” says Anguita. The origin may also be a genetic heart disease, which is one of the most common causes in young people. If a treatable origin is discovered, the corresponding treatment is applied, but in the vast majority of patients with ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation it is necessary to implant a defibrillator (ICD) which, in the words of Anguita, “is a kind of pacemaker that detects the arrhythmia and makes a small internal discharge that saves the patient’s life.”

Lozano points out that With ventricular tachycardia many times “the affected person does not die immediately”, since “it is an arrhythmia that is not as anarchic as fibrillation, but the bad thing is that it is unstable, so on numerous occasions it degenerates into ventricular fibrillation and death.” In any case, the chances of survival are somewhat higher: “With ventricular tachycardia there is sometimes time for the patient to get to the hospital.”

Measures for the early detection of arrhythmias

One of the measures recommended by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health is take your pulse from time to time. “Especially people over 65 years of age, hypertensive or with heart disease,” summarizes the Puerta de Hierro cardiologist. It is always advisable to “consult your doctor if you detect an arrhythmic heartbeat.” It should be taken at rest by placing your fingers on your neck (looking for the carotid heartbeat) or on your wrist.

Likewise, this specialist advises pay attention to syncope. “Syncope is a common condition that needs to be consulted with a doctor,” she says. “It can be a simple lipothymia or a temporary drop in blood pressure, but it can also represent a high-risk finding, especially in patients with heart disease or a family history of sudden death,” she highlights.

