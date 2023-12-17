What was feared about the mysterious epidemic disease: Antibiotics do not work

#feared #mysterious #epidemic #disease #Antibiotics #work

While the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which emerged in Wuhan, China in the last weeks of 2019, has been felt for the past 4 years, China is on the agenda of the international public with a new epidemic disease.

A type of pneumonia that has spread rapidly, especially among children, in some cities of China in recent weeks continues to cause concern and fear. New statements have been made about the epidemic detected in some countries in Europe as well as in cities in China.

In the statement made about the epidemic disease, which especially affects children and causes concern, it was announced that antibiotics are ineffective. While it was stated that the mysterious virus was resistant to antibiotics, it was reported that the World Health Organization was following the incident closely after the increase in cases in Denmark and the Netherlands in Europe.

It was announced that India, China’s neighbor and one of the second most populous countries in the world, is also on alert against a possible epidemic.

LESIONS OCCURRED IN A 1.5 YEAR OLD BABY

Speaking to Bloomberg, one of the leading media outlets in the USA, Rachel Qiao, who has a 1.5-year-old daughter, said, “None of the antibiotics given to my daughter worked. Since the drugs did not work, lesions formed in my daughter’s lungs and her condition worsened. Doctors change the dosage and type of drugs.” .

Zuo-Feng Zhang from the University of California said, “If antibiotics no longer work, this indicates that the disease will last longer and the risk of epidemics will increase.”