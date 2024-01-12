What was the attack on Charlie Hebdo like?

#attack #Charlie #Hebdo

It only took one minute and 49 seconds for the bursts of gunfire to kill a dozen people inside the offices of the French weekly Charlie Hebdo.

That morning of January 7, 2015, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, two jihadists equipped with Kalashnikov rifles and other weapons went to number 6 rue Nicolas-Appert.

They were brothers and their names were Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, 35 and 32 years old, respectively.

They were both dressed completely in black and had balaclavas covering their faces.

When they arrived at the address they had written down as the headquarters of Charlie Hebdo, they realized that they had made a mistake: the weekly had changed a year ago.

However, the new location was close: it was number 10 on the same street.

During that short journey, the Kouachi brothers opened fire on two workers from the Sodexo company. One of them died, Frederic Boisseau.

When they arrived at the place they were looking for, they met a cartoonist named Corinne Rey (“Coco”) and did not hesitate to use her as a hostage.

After all, his objective was only one: to murder the weekly’s employees and managers in cold blood.

The criminals forced “Coco” to provide them with the door code. Aware of what was going to happen, she tried to mislead them, but to no avail: the Kouachi were able to enter the second floor of the building.

With their assault rifles in hand, they searched for the media’s director, Stephane Charbonnier (“Charb”) and shot him down.

Immediately afterwards, they pulled the trigger against the people they had in their sights.

There were more than 50 shots that occurred in that short time of one minute and 49 seconds.

What was the terrorist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo like, the massacre that shook France and the world. Photo: Kouachi brothers.

After unleashing the massacre, they left the building and escaped in the Citroën C3 II that they had parked on Nicolas-Appert Street.

During their escape, they ran into police officers with whom they exchanged shots.

In the midst of this violent scene, at one point they stopped on a street that was guarded by agent Ahmed Merabet.

They got out and aimed their bullets at him. He also died.

Then, they returned to the car and continued their escape until they collided with another vehicle near Colonel Fabien Plaza.

That led to them stealing one, a Renault Clio, and continuing at full speed with their escape plan.

Thus, they managed to leave the nicknamed City of Light through the Porte de Pantin.

In total, the Kouachi brothers murdered 12 people that January 7.

France was in mourning and reports of the terrorist attack on the Charlie Hebdo headquarters filled the headlines of the international media.

As a result of this tragic event, the authorities assigned more than 80,000 security forces to find them, according to data recovered by Infobae.

Two days later, on January 9, they found them in the commune of Dammartin-en-Goele, located about 50 kilometers from Paris.

To avoid – or delay – their capture, the Kouachi took the workers of a signaling company hostage.

When they left the building to face the police while firing their assault rifles, they were shot down by the officers.

What was the terrorist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo like, the massacre that shook France and the world. Photos: Saïd and Chérif Kouachi.

Along with murdering Boisseau, Charbonnier and Merabet, they killed nine people in the offices of the French weekly.

To the policeman and bodyguard of “Charb”, Frank Brinsolaro; to the cartoonists and collaborators Georges Wolinski (“Wolinski”), Jean Cabut (“Cabú”), Bernard Verlhac (“Tignous”), Phillippe Honoré (“Honoré”); the economist and writer Bernard Maris (“Oncle Bernard”); to the psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who wrote columns Elsa Cayat; to editor Mustapha Ourad; and the journalist Michel Renaud, who was there because “Cabú” had invited him.

Also, other caricaturists, reporters and managers who were present were injured, such as Philippe Lancon, Fabrice Nicolino, Simón Fieschi and the artist Laurent Sourisseau (“Riss”)

Later, the latter published a book titled One Minute and Forty-Nine Seconds, in which he reflects on the attack that ended with the death of his friends and that was marked in the history of France.

Other people who were at the scene were able to escape unharmed. Among them, “Coco”, the cartoonist that the Kouachi took hostage to enter the building.

After the attacks, the journalist who was present that day, Sigolene Vinson, stated that one of the attackers told her before murdering her companions: “We don’t kill women, but you have to convert to Islam and wear the veil.”

Likewise, it was learned that during the attack they shouted: “Allah is the greatest.”

Throughout its eventful history, Charlie Hebdo has been characterized as a magazine with controversial texts and cartoons, which uses black humor to refer irreverently and ironically to spheres of power and public figures.

This also includes graphic representations of religious leaders such as Muhammad, among others of different faiths.

What was the terrorist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo like, the massacre that shook France and the world. Photo: Charlie Hebdo.

This character led some people and communities to express opposition to his publications.

For example, regarding their burlesque drawings of Muhammad, in 2006 they were sued by French Islamic authorities for “public insults against a group of people on the basis of their religion,” but they were acquitted on the grounds of freedom of expression.

Further, in November 2011, its headquarters was attacked with Molotov cocktails.

In response, a week later they published a cover depicting a kiss between a Muslim and a cartoonist from the media.

“Love is stronger than hate,” read the cover.

Four days after the attack that left 12 dead, nearly two million people—including local and international leaders—participated in a march for national unity.

The phrase “Je suis Charlie” (“I am Charlie”) was shouted around the globe as a show of support for freedom of expression.

What was the terrorist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo like, the massacre that shook France and the world. Photo: Charlie Hebdo.

On January 8, 2015, a day after the attack on the Charlie Hebdo headquarters, a 23-year-old man named Amedy Coulibaly murdered a police officer and seriously injured a civilian.

That individual, like Chérif Kouachi, had been a disciple of the Algerian terrorist Djamel Beghal, who was subsequently deported in 2015.

The brothers were identified by the authorities as “active jihadists,” while Coulibaly was adding more and more crimes to his record.

A day later, on the 9th of that month, Coulibaly robbed a Jewish supermarket called Hyper Cacher, located in Porte de Vincennes, east of Paris.

What was the terrorist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo like, the massacre that shook France and the world. Photo: Amedy Coulibaly.

He murdered four Jews who were there with a rifle and took the rest of those present hostage.

During those tense moments of fear and uncertainty, a 24-year-old undocumented Muslim immigrant who works there, Lassana Bathily, managed to escort a group of six customers—including a baby—to a cold storage room.

Despite the threat that Coulibaly posed, he took them to that place, turned off the refrigeration and asked them to stay there until it was safe to leave.

Then he returned and offered them to escape in a forklift, but no one accepted.

Given the refusal, he decided to leave the premises alone to offer his help to the police. However, initially the agents thought that he was an accomplice of Coulibaly.

“My life was almost more in danger outside than inside. If I had not obeyed the police, they could have killed me,” he recalled in statements recovered by El País.

He spent an hour and a half handcuffed in a van while he was interrogated, until some co-workers assured him that he was indeed an employee.

With their trust, he gave them the necessary information to help them take down the aggressor without putting those inside at risk.

The operation was successful and they were able to finish off Coulibaly without any more victims dying.

Bathily’s heroism in the midst of such a complex situation led to him being congratulated by the then French president, Françoise Hollande, who facilitated his citizenship.

For his part, he expressed: “We are brothers. It is not a question of Jews, Christians or Muslims. “We are all in the same boat and we have to help each other to get ahead.”

Some time later, he published an autobiographical book titled Je ne suis pas un héros (in Spanish, I am not a hero).

What was the terrorist attack at the offices of Charlie Hebdo like, the massacre that shook France and the world. Photo: Lassana Bathily.