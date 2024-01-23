what we know about this car that drove into a roadblock of demonstrators

#car #drove #roadblock #demonstrators

Terrible drama this morning around 5:30 a.m. this Tuesday, January 23, 2024, a vehicle entered national road 20 currently blocked by farmers near Pamiers in Ariège. The car drove at high speed into the straw wall erected by the demonstrators. A farmer died. Her teenage daughter and her husband were seriously injured.

As it mobilizes to save their profession, the agricultural world is in mourning this Tuesday, January 23. Around 5:30 a.m., a tragic incident took place early on at the farmers’ blockade point in Pamiers in Ariège.

According to information from our journalist Geoffrey Berg, a car drove into the demonstrators, leaving one dead and two seriously injured at the RD119 bridge, where the farmers were located.

An accident quickly confirmed by the president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau. An Ariège farmer Alexandra S. in her thirties died after being struck down by the vehicle. In its mad rush, the car also hit her husband and her 14-year-old daughter, who were seriously injured. She was airlifted to Toulouse University Hospital.

The event occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sébastien Durand, vice-president of the Fdsea of ​​Ariège, contacted provides us with some information: “They passed at breakneck speed, on the shoulders of the road, avoiding the concrete blocks. They were coming in the Toulouse-Foix direction.”

Information confirmed by the prosecution. “A car entered the national road near Pamiers which was blocked by farmers. It hit the straw wall erected by the farmers at high speed. The material damage was considerable. At least three people were knocked down , one of them died.”

The prefect of the department quickly went there. 35 firefighters, 13 police officers and 20 gendarmes were mobilized to the scene of the accident. An operational center has been activated in the Ariège prefecture.

The victims are from the village of Saint-Felix-de-Tournegat (Ariège). A difficult accident for farmers who have been very mobilized for several days. “This kind of drama is very difficult to live with,” declared Arnaud Rousseau president of the FNSEA.

“The Young Farmers and the FDSEA of Ariège show their full support to the loved ones and families of the victims”, wrote the Ariège farmers in a press release.

Faced with this tragedy, the JA and the FDSEA of Ariège have just decided to lift the blockage of the N20.

The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau also reacted this morning on social networks.

As part of union action to defend her profession and express her expectations, a young farmer died early this morning in Ariège. I think of her, I think of her partner and her daughter who are still fighting for their lives.

This is a tragedy for all of us.… — Marc Fesneau (@MFesneau) January 23, 2024

Concerning the circumstances of this tragedy, “In the state of the very first elements collected by the investigators, and subject to subsequent confirmation, it is possible to indicate that a motor vehicle, arriving from Toulouse and heading towards Andorra, with a couple on board and one of their friends, all three of foreign nationality, took national road 20, despite the system put in place to prohibit access.” details the press release from the Foix judicial court published this morning.

While traveling on the double track, their vehicle collided, in the middle of the night, and with no public lighting nearby, a wall of straw bales, erected all the way up to the bridge, and while this straw wall was covered with ‘a large black tarpaulin. However, a large barn was installed behind this straw wall, where demonstrators ate. The vehicle then struck three people, before ending its course against the trailer of a tractor. Thus, and in view of the very first elements of the investigation, which has barely begun, the facts in question do not appear to be of an intentional nature. press release of January 23, 2024, Judicial Court of Foix

The people in the vehicle were heading towards Andorra. The judicial investigation, entrusted to the Pamiers police station, was opened blatantly on charges of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated injury. The alcohol and drug tests carried out on the driver, aged 44 and unknown to the justice services, were negative.

The three occupants of the motor vehicle were taken into police custody and will be questioned very quickly. Investigations are continuing to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy. We still don’t know why they attacked this agricultural roadblock.

A medico-psychological emergency unit has been set up for the benefit of the victims’ families on

the initiative of the Foix public prosecutor’s office, in accordance with the protocol set up with the support association

judicial and orientation of Ariège (ASJOA), which intervenes to ensure, in the context of a

judicial investigation, the care of relatives of a person who died violently.