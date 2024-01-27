What we must eat to protect ourselves from cancer. Super foods and herbs that experts recommend

#eat #protect #cancer #Super #foods #herbs #experts #recommend

If we have a healthy diet, but we also do prevention with medicinal plants, we could have iron health. At least that’s what the experts say. There are a number of foods and plants that are considered miracles of nature, capable of even preventing cancer, numerous studies show.

We don’t have to wait to get sick and prevention should be the watchword when it comes to health. At least that’s what the experts say. To avoid various diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases or even cancer, we also need a healthy diet. In addition, certain herbs consumed regularly also help to fortify the body.

Even viruses or bacteria do not attach to an organism with increased immunity. There are a number of superfoods and superplants whose beneficial effects have been scientifically documented.

“There are 50 foods that help us fight cancer”

The doctor of the Botoșani Public Health Directorate, Corneliu Saradan, from the health promotion department, says that there are hundreds of foods that can help us lead a healthy life. Moreover, some of them can be beneficial in the fight against cancer.

“There are 50 foods that help us fight cancer. Cancer is a problem that ranks second in Romania after cardiovascular diseases. There are many foods from potatoes, oranges, kiwis, and even foods that mainly contain vitamin C, A, vitamin E and other antioxidants”, states Dr. Corneliu Saradan.

Among the foods recommended for maintaining health are seeds of various types. According to a study by the University of Michigan, cruciferous vegetables, i.e. cabbage, cauliflower, kale and broccoli are miracle foods in preventing and fighting cancer. Especially broccoli. This cruciferous vegetable contains high amounts of sulforaphane. Specialists from the American university tested the effects of sulforaphane in broccoli on laboratory mice and noticed that this substance would destroy cancer cells.

Also the studies of the University of Michigan identified the fact that beans would fight effectively against colon cancer. Garlic can also be added to the category of anti-carcinogenic foods, which is also famous for its properties in the treatment of colon cancer. Also recent studies indicate that blueberries also contain phytochemicals effective in stopping the development of liver cancer.

Health on a plate

In addition to anti-cancer foods, there are other miraculous foods or ingredients that act against other conditions or simply strengthen the body. First of all, it’s about green vegetables, especially spinach, kale, Swiss chard, arugula or lettuce.

They are full of nutrients as well as vitamin C, provitamin A, magnesium and numerous antioxidants. This is precisely why greens reduce inflammation, support the immune system, help heal wounds, and are ideal for recovery from any condition. To these are added cruciferous vegetables, nuts of all kinds, tomatoes and sweet potatoes. The latter contain carbohydrates and enzymes such as hexokinase or citrate synthase that not only provide the body with energy but above all help in the recovery and repair of cells and wounds.

Also in the chapter of healing foods is salmon. It contains protein, vitamin B, selenium, iron, zinc and omega 3, very good for mental health, for recovery but also for stimulating the immune system. Sea or ocean foods also include seafood, especially shellfish. They contain zinc, essential for the health of the immune system.

To all this, the specialists add the organs, i.e. the liver, the brain, the kidneys. They are rich in proteins and vitamins, being considered the most nutritious foods.

They contain vitamin A, iron, zinc, B complex and copper, responsible for collagen production. Don’t forget the eggs either. Doctors also recommend a balanced diet.

“What we eat is very important. We need essential amino acids that the body can’t manufacture and only gets from food. We also need calories to perform physical activities and simply to survive. It is important to consume food in a balanced way, from all food groups”, states Corneliu Saradan.

The miracle of nature

In addition to a balanced diet, recent studies confirm the miraculous power of some plants, which can be used in prevention. Whether consumed as such or in teas, these properly dosed herbs can help us stay healthy.

One of these is the well-known chamomile. Whether in tea or capsule form, chamomile has scientifically proven anxiolytic properties. At least that’s what studies published in 2009 in PubMed Central or more recent studies in BioMed Central show. In addition, studies indicate that chamomile consumed in the prescribed dose, can also be useful in insomnia, chronic stress or even cancer. Another plant with a miraculous effect, used mainly as a spice in Indian cuisine, is turmeric.

In the article “Curcumin: a review of its effects on human health”, written by specialists Susan J. Hewlings and Douglas S. Kalman, this Asian plant is presented as having special properties. It is believed to have anti-carcinogenic properties and may also cause DNA mutations. It is mainly used as an anti-inflammatory by people suffering from arthritis, to relieve discomfort. It is also a good antioxidant used to treat dermatological diseases.

Echinacea, a plant with purple cone-shaped flowers, is also among the plants with healing effects. It has been used in medicine for centuries in the form of tea, juice or extracts. It is mainly used to shorten the symptoms of colds and especially to stimulate the immune system.

At least that appears from the article “Echinacea for preventing and treating the common cold”, written by a group of doctors for the Cochrane Library. The miraculous gingko, an Asian tree used for millennia in traditional Chinese medicine, cannot be missing from the list. Gingko is a living fossil, with trees that live up to 3,000 years, being the oldest plant used in homeopathic medicine.

The leaves are used, which are dried and used for tea. It has the ability to stimulate cognitive function and maintain brain health. It is used, studies show, to treat patients with mild to moderate dementia but also in Alzheimer’s. New studies indicate that it also helps in diabetes.