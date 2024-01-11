What will 2024 be like at the front? It is not excluded that Ukraine will have to take a merciless scenario

#front #excluded #Ukraine #merciless #scenario

Assessing what the year 2024 will be like on the battlefield, military experts in the “Ziniai Radio” program did not rule out that Ukraine may also have to undertake a merciless mobilization of its citizens.

Attacks increased

Aurim Navys, a former special operations forces officer and defense and security expert, has noticed that Russian strikes in Ukraine are increasing.

“If we take the simplest tactical level – how many clashes are there per day, then if a month ago there were 30-40 clashes per day, now there are 90-110. This is a significantly increased number.

The Ukrainians say that a month or two ago their and Russian drone capabilities were comparable, but now, unfortunately, the Russian drone strikes are about three times more numerous than the Ukrainian ones.

Missile strikes on Kiev and other cities are also increasing. Russia calculates that the more it launches a variety of air weapons – missiles, drones – the more Ukrainians will use up their air defense means. We see it working as more and more drones, missiles hit targets. It means that the Ukrainians are starting to run out of air defense missiles,” A. Navys taught on the “Zinių radio” program.

Military expert, Lithuanian army reserve major Darius Antanaitis, for his part, said during the show that the Ukrainians used drones out of a good life.

“Now the Russians had a lot of time to establish themselves and ensure the security and defense of their land corridor to Crimea, the Ukrainians at that time had to shift their attention to the defense of the capital – naturally, they have to defend what is the most important and painful.”

Now there is a battle of drones – drones are not used because they are very efficient, but simply because the Ukrainians don’t have much else,” assessed D. Antanaitis.

What is changing on the battlefield?

Although the war started by Russia in Ukraine has been going on for almost two years now, A.Navys said that he does not notice many new tactics on the battlefield – it’s true, everything is not exactly the same as before: the war in any case forces both sides to think and move forward.

“If we are talking about the Russian attack, it has been foreseen for some time. After the attack stopped, the Ukrainians went on the defensive both in the East and North-East, partly, I can say – and in the South, on the left bank of the Dnieper, the attack that was there stopped, and the Ukrainians are defending themselves,” the military expert said.

According to A.Navio, there has been talk of increasing Russian forces both in the Northeast and in Russia itself for three months.

“I myself watched and wondered when the bigger winter attack from the Russian side should take place. It was logical to think that it would be precisely during our Christmas period, because if we look at the history of Russian aggression, the Russians usually attack in winter,” he reminded.

At that time, according to A. Navi, the main strategy of Russia, which was drawn up by General Sergey Surovikin, retreating from Kherson, remained so.

“It is calculated that the Ukrainians will simply run out of people. The more damage you do, the more people you get out of line, the faster that resource will run out.

At that time, the Ukrainian general V. Zaluzhn stated that he was mistaken, before thinking that the most important target for Ukrainians is human resources.

It turned out that this is not the case – Russia’s human resources are, unfortunately, much larger, taking into account that what the so-called elite of Russia itself calls the waste of society has been dying in the recent period.

At that time, trained soldiers die on the side of the Ukrainians, and their healthy professionals are fewer and fewer,” said A.Navys.

Therefore, there is a certain change on the side of the Ukrainians – V. Zaluzhn realized that Russian human losses are not so important for Russia, so now the Ukrainians are destroying Russian equipment with greater enthusiasm.

“This is the situation and it is not good. If we all hoped that the war would end in 2023, then I will not be the Santa Claus who will come with a bag of gifts and say that there is victory in it, because the West does not quite understand what victory is,” he emphasized.

A ruthless mobilization scenario

With the dwindling number of Ukrainian soldiers, is a brutal, ruthless mobilization in Ukraine possible – conscripting all Ukrainians possible from abroad, closing Ukraine’s borders, rounding up those in the country and throwing them to the front?

According to D. Antanaitis, such a scenario is not only possible, but also mandatory if the state has an existential problem.

“If the state has an existential problem, it must solve it, and not just try to treat it little by little with homeopathic medicines. If we are talking about a big challenge, an existential problem for Ukraine, then you must take absolutely all measures to defend your country.

When we talk about the fear of mobilizing, it means that the problem is not so serious that you don’t mobilize people”, thought D. Antanaitis.