What will 2024 bring us, weatherman Geri (82)? “Just too early to say anything about a white Christmas, but I already know before the summer” | The 23 of 2023: the most striking and moving regional stories of the year

Apart from a (very wet) slip, Geri Haerynck (82) was almost completely right when he withdrew for a few hours at the end of last year to write down the weather forecast for the whole of 2023. “For the 2024 one you can come by on Boxing Day,” he promised. And so we rang the doorbell with — of course — a burning question on our minds: what will the year bring? “I’m not completely sure yet, but I can tell you a few things.”

Gudrun Steen 01-01-24, 15:00 Last update: 15:58

Great regional stories from great people: we selected 23 from all over Flanders that you have certainly followed in the past year. And you want to know where they are now.

