What will Advent 3 bring to the English Premier League?

The English Premier League is fast approaching its midway point. This weekend will be the 17th out of 38 game days.

This time, in the third advent, on December 17, Liverpool and Manchester United will meet in a mutual battle, the teams of which have had different results in the last matches.

The “Liverpool” team has won 4 in the last 5 games, while the “Red Devils” won 3. The tournament table adds even more importance to the game – “Liverpool” is in first place with 37 points, only 1 point ahead of “Arsenal”.

At the same time, the Manchester team has 27 points and is in 6th place, just 3 points behind Tottenham in 5th place. The battles will be fierce, the stakes are high, every point can be decisive.

“Olybet” experts also offer their predictions for this game – Liverpool’s victory is given a coefficient of 1.32, Manchester – 8.4. At the same time, the possibility that the game will end in a draw is evaluated with a coefficient of 6.2. The last game ended with a 7-0 victory for “Liverpool”. In the last 5 matches between the teams, at least 3 goals were scored. Olybet’s prediction that at least 2.5 goals will be scored in this match as well is rated with a coefficient of 1.33.

