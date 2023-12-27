​What will change in the taxation of micro-enterprises in 2024: from taxation, to sponsorships, e-Invoice and rents

#change #taxation #microenterprises #taxation #sponsorships #eInvoice #rents

Several tax changes come into effect on January 1, 2024, all introduced by the PSD-PNL Coalition. Many of them affect micro-enterprises, and if you are an entrepreneur you will have to consider them. We are talking about both taxation and the new e-Invoice obligation, as well as NGO sponsorships.

Taxation of micro-enterprises in 2024

A single microenterprise paying income tax

If an entrepreneur owns several micro-enterprises, he must know that only one will be able to pay income tax (which has also changed, detailed below). The rest will be subject to a 16% profit tax.

More precisely, according to GEO 115/2023 (Trenuleț Ordinance), the associations/shareholders of the Romanian legal entity that hold, directly or indirectly, more than 25% of the value/number of participation titles or voting rights, both in the analyzed Romanian legal entity, as well as other Romanian legal entities that meet the conditions for the taxation system on the income of micro-enterprises, must establish, by March 31 of the following fiscal year inclusive, a single Romanian legal entity.

1 and 3% tax from 1 January 2024

From January 1, 2024, there are two tax rates for micro-enterprises. The micro threshold remains the same, at 500,000 euros, but new ones appear depending on which tax is paid.

Thus, there will be the following tax rates:

1%, for micro-enterprises that achieve revenues that do not exceed 60,000 euros

3%, for micro-enterprises that:

1. earns more than 60,000 euros; or

2. carry out main or secondary activities in various CAEN codes (see in Law 296/2023 what those codes are and if you fall under them)

Micro-enterprises no longer have the facility to deduct donations to NGOs from their income tax

From the year 2024, micro-enterprises can no longer sponsor so that they have the fiscal facility to deduct the 20% percentage from the tax due.

As the tax consultant Cornel Grama said recently, they can still do it, but without any tax facility.

According to GEO (115/2023), the last fiscal year in which the amounts representing sponsorships/scholarships left to be carried forward are deducted from the income tax of micro-enterprises is fiscal year 2023.

Renting premises from individuals comes with an obligation

Companies will have an additional obligation if they rent work spaces from individuals. Declaring and paying income tax will no longer be the responsibility of the owner, but of the company.

Therefore, until the 25th of the following month, he will have to make the payment to the State.

100 euros deductible for gym memberships

If you used the facility of 400 euros for the gym membership, find out that this amount has changed.

Employers (i.e. also micro-enterprises) will be able to offer their employees subscriptions to fitness gyms within the deductible ceiling of 33% within the limit of 100 euros/year. Basically, it dropped from 400 euros.

e-Invoice, an obligation and an additional cost for micro-enterprises

From January 1, 2024, all companies, PFA and NGOs working in the B2B system are obliged to upload invoices to the e-Invoice system (managed by the Ministry of Finance for ANAF).

As many accountants refuse to deal with such a thing, because it is not their task, you will have to buy the qualified digital certificate which costs 30 – 45 euros for a year, and for a slightly longer term, of 3 years, they reach up to around 80 euros. Please note that the prices are without VAT.

This is to be able to use the Virtual Private Space and upload the invoices.

They are invoicing applications that have integrated e-Invoice and guide you step by step on how to use them.

In the first 6 months of 2024 ANAF will not issue sanctions, but it would be good, however, to submit the invoices (the change came through GEO 115/2023). It’s the time when they just transmit. As of July 1, sanctions will also apply.

The deadline for submission is 5 calendar days from the issuance of the invoice, but no later than 5 calendar days compared to the deadline for issuing the invoice provided by the Fiscal Code, i.e. the 15th of the following month.

If the Treasury system can’t handle it, you’ll have to try at midnight or on the weekend. The Ministry of Finance and ANAF made a guide, but it should be updated, because in the meantime an ordinance appeared that changed some things.

After the 6 months, fines will also come.

Small and medium taxpayers will receive a fine from 2,500 lei to 5,000 lei.

The other taxpayers, i.e. lower than the middle ones, will receive a fine from 1,000 lei to 2,500 lei.

Changes to cash caps

There are also changes regarding the cash ceilings, recently introduced by the Train Ordinance.

Thus, cash collection and payment operations between companies and individuals, representing the consideration for deliveries or purchases of goods or services, dividends, assignments of receivables or other rights, are carried out within the daily ceiling of 10,000 lei to/from a person.

Collection and payment operations between companies and individuals, representing receipts or repayments of loans or other financing, regardless of their nature and destination, are carried out only through non-cash payment instruments.

The cash amounts in the cash register of legal entities cannot exceed, at the end of each day, the ceiling of 50,000 lei.

