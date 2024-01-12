What will happen to apartment prices in Romania. Analysts’ forecasts for 2024

#happen #apartment #prices #Romania #Analysts #forecasts

This year could bring stability to the real estate market, after housing became more expensive in 2023. Analysts are of the opinion that the prices of apartments and houses will not be much higher, and in some cases they will even stagnate.

All this time, according to Eurostat, in some European countries, due to inflation and high interest rates on loans, they fell by a few percent.

House prices in Romania did not fall, although Romanians bought fewer houses.

If we draw a line we see that in the first 11 months of 2023 more than 66,000 fewer properties were sold compared to the same period in 2022.

Housing prices in Romania registered a 4.8% increase in the third quarter of last year, according to Eurostat data.

Croats, Poles and Bulgarians also pay more for a property. Conversely, in other countries, houses and apartments have become cheaper. In Luxembourg by over 13% and in Germany by over 10%. And at the European level we still see a drop in prices, on average by 1%.

Alexandra Smedoiu, consulting firm partner: “For the next period, I don’t expect significant decreases, but there will certainly be a moderation of growth or maybe even a stagnation of prices that is given by the macro-economic situation. That is, interest-inflation growth”.

Balance between demand and supply

The number of those who want to sell has also decreased, but there are also fewer buyers. There is therefore still a balance between demand and supply, so housing is not getting cheaper.

Most transactions during this period are made by those who have savings and are buying a home as an investment.

Alexandru Pricop, real estate consultant: “In any period in which there is no predictability or in which fluctuations occur, the best investment is still real estate, because if we have some money set aside, the bank interest rates are much lower than the income that we have from the rent we get for that apartment we just bought, and an investor, who has a return of at least 5% per year, I think is satisfied.”

According to Eurostat, from 2010 to the third quarter of 2023 house prices increased by 48% at European level.

