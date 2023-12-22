What will happen to interest rates once we enter the Eurozone?

#happen #interest #rates #enter #Eurozone

In the Eurozone, the spotlight will once again shift to the ECB, which will have to make tough decisions and make very fine adjustments. In recent weeks, they have been trying to reason with investors, who have priced in very sharply, many in number and very early interest rate cuts. This was said by Martin Turpanov, head of the “Debt Instruments” department at DeltaStock, in the program “In Development” on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria with presenter Veselin Spasova.

“Right now the ECB has a bit of a problem communicating with investors and the market. Because it can’t push back those expectations. What’s the problem? A drop in yields by over 100 basis points leads to a very rapid loosening of financial conditions, which leads to supporting inflation .Although the fight against inflation seems to be extremely successful at the moment, there are several additional factors that could prove to be a stumbling block in the last and most important phase.Inflation is at its stickiest levels precisely when it is around 3%. From 3 to 2%, central bankers have always said that this is the hardest part of the final right.”

Important factors here will be the prices of energy sources, which we saw fell, but there are many prerequisites for them to rise next year – shipping routes, conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. In addition, the labor market, although the European economy is in a slight recession, continues to be very solid. Wage growth is sustainable, which means that we will observe stable consumption, commented the interlocutor.

“All these factors could mean that this latest reduction in inflation to the 2% target could be very long and protracted. That’s why central bankers are trying to convince the markets that the mantra that was in the middle of the year – more a long period with higher interest rates – will indeed be valid”.

For US stocks, the performance has been parallel to Europe – a very strong performance over the past two months, with the difference between the US and Europe being that the US economy appears to be in much better shape. There, the labor market is even more stable. Consumer confidence is still at high levels. A very solid consumption is noticeable, which would support the economy and inflation, respectively, at levels slightly above those that the Fed is trying to achieve, the guest also commented. “There, the expectations are for a slightly smaller number of interest rate cuts. While in Europe they are around 150 basis points, in the US they are talking about around 100-125 and a little later – more like the middle of the year”.

“That is, the stability of the economy and the confidence that there will be a soft landing gives freedom to the central bankers there to wait a bit and not be so aggressive with the expected rate cut.”

Central banks this year have been largely able to tackle inflation more successfully than expected. This has led to this serious volatility and swings in the bond markets, yet both central banks, on both sides of the ocean, are at a crucial moment where they should not accept what the market is currently including in their prices and remain persistent until the end in order to fight inflation and reach the target levels of around 2%, emphasized Martin Turpanov.

“The past year 2023 was extremely dynamic, with very large reversals and amplitudes in yields. It was a very interesting year for traders, speculators and investors. We have not had such an interesting year in this market for a long time. After two losing years for bonds and in Europe, both in the US and in general around the world, we will end up “a little above water” this year.

The Balkans will be a hot market especially next year, said the guest, as the requests are for record amounts to be issued, said Turpanov. “This unfortunately shows that governments tolerate budget deficits and their constant accumulation and need to refinance these deficits. This leads to new and new debts. If growth in the Balkans is ahead, that would be positive, but unfortunately the forecasts are not so favorable”.