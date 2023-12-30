What will our cars look like in 10, 25 and 50 years

These amazing paintings from the future are created by artificial intelligence

What will our cars look like in 10 years? And after a quarter of a century, or after half? We can only guess, of course. But the company DiscoverCars has decided to do something better than that. It brought in engineers, electromechanical experts and designers, and based on their predictions, had the AI-driven image generator Midjourney paint what cars will look like in the near and far future. Finally, humans have let AI imagine its own versions of future cars, without human intervention. Here are the results of both experiments. What will cars look like in 10, 25 and 50 years (GALLERY):

  With at least 650 km real-world mileage and a never-before-seen interior, the future Neue Klasse is a revolution in both design and technology

  From a hydrogen hypercar to a flying Cadillac, some of these marvels are just a stone's throw from the factory

