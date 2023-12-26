What will the weather be like in January? Meteorologists have issued the weather forecast for the next four weeks

The National Meteorological Administration issued on Tuesday the weather forecast for the next four weeks, between December 25 and January 22.

Week of 25/12/2023 – 01/01/2024

The thermal values ​​will be higher than the specific ones for this week, throughout the territory of Romania.

The rainfall regime will be deficient in most of the country, but especially in the area of ​​the Southern Carpathians and in the Banat Mountains.

Week 01.01.2024 – 08.01.2024

Average temperatures will be above normal for this range in all regions.

Precipitation amounts will be excess in most of the country, but especially in the western and northwestern regions.

Week 08.01.2024 – 15.01.2024

The average air temperature will have values ​​generally close to normal for this period, throughout the country.

The rainfall regime will be slightly excessive in the southern half of the country, and in the rest it will be generally close to normal for this interval.

Week of 15.01.2024 – 22.01.2024

Average thermal values ​​will generally be close to the specific ones for this week, throughout Romania.

Precipitation amounts will tend to excess in all regions, but especially in mountainous areas.

Source: ANM

